Apartment List
/
WI
/
greenfield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, WI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3998 W Kimberly Ave
3998 West Kimberly Avenue, Greenfield, WI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3200 sqft
3998 W Kimberly Ave, Greenfield, WI - Property Id: 305278 Newer house with private backyard, hardwood floor and crystal chandeliers throughout, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, finished basement, cathedral ceiling, private bath for
Results within 1 mile of Greenfield

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Wedgewood
7420 W Crawford Ave
7420 West Crawford Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1150 sqft
Executive Furnished 3 Bedroom in Milwaukee - Property Id: 308311 Experience Milwaukee corporate housing on your next temporary stay in this beautiful, spacious, furnished twin home in a quiet, yet conveniently located, neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
18 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,245
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Walker's Point
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quartet in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Bay View
Kinetik
2130 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1037 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kinetik in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
19 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,245
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
6 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
Boston Lofts
630 N 4th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1466 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Apartment Community within the heart of Downtown Milwaukee. Steps from the Riverwalk, with nearby Restaurants, Entertainment, and Shopping! Offering Award-winning Customer Service and Heated Garage Parking. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
The Reserve at Wauwatosa Village
6100 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,187
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to downtown Milwaukee, shops and dining. Units features elegant fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings and shaker-style cabinetry. Take advantage of the community fitness center and indoor whirlpool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
36 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Choose Brookfield Reserve this summer and live the good life! Now offering $250 off on studios/1 bedrooms, $1,000 on C3 2 bedrooms and $500 when you move in July, with a 72 hour application! Apply by 7/15!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
26 Units Available
Bay View
Stitchweld
2141 S Robinson Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,130
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1167 sqft
Near Lake Michigan's shores and by Kinnickinnic Ave. shops. Apartments feature technology packages, gourmet kitchens ,and private terraces. Coffee and tea bar, dog park, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
$
12 Units Available
Kilbourn Town
The Buckler
401 W Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,401
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1340 sqft
Fantastic views and close to I-794 and I-43. A pet-friendly community with concierge service, dry cleaning and a bike service. On-site amenities include a fire pit, a guest suite and a basketball court. Granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
7 Units Available
Plum Tree Apartments
10459 W College Ave, Hales Corners, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,205
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1224 sqft
Minutes from the parks and Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and updated appliances. Available furnished. Residents have access to on-site volleyball court, pool, 24-hour gym and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
9 Units Available
Historic Mitchell Street
The Alexander Lofts
1673 S 9th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
986 sqft
Located on the historic Mitchell Street in downtown Milwaukee, The Alexander Lofts are close to restaurants, shopping, culture, and art.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 26 at 02:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Town of Lake
Seaway Terrace
4601 South 1st Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
Seaway Terrace is Milwaukee's best kept secret! You'll find recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors in a bright clean building! Our mission statement is simple. We offer quality apartments at affordable rents in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
3 Units Available
Harbor View
Maxwell Lofts
214 East Florida Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,195
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The past is the future and the present is in a constant state of reinvention at Maxwell Lofts.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Polonia
2909 S. 15th Place
2909 South 15th Place, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$1,300
2909 S. 15th Place Available 08/15/20 Fabulous 4 Bedroom! - This 4 bedroom 2 full bath single family home is sure to delight. Walking in from the front porch, you will be greeted with gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room and dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Third Ward
321 North Broadway
321 North Broadway Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2472 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in heart of the Historic Third Ward that features Art Galleries, Shopping, Restaurants and other Venues.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Third Ward
326 North Water St.
326 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$2,550
2400 sqft
Experience a New York style loft in Milwaukee! Available NOW! 2,700 sq. ft. of an open layout that's commercially and residentially zoned.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
2119 N. 47th St
2119 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI
6 Bedrooms
$1,595
2027 sqft
6 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with detached garage - 6 bedroom Large living room Hardwood floors 2 bathrooms Large eat in kitchen Large dining room Stove hook up (gas) Full basement Washer dryer hook up (gas) Fenced yard 2 car detached

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5600 W Harvard Dr
5600 West Harvard Drive, Franklin, WI
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4200 sqft
5600 W Harvard Drive - Property Id: 305324 Like new house in perfect conditions, 1st floor and basement bedrooms and bathrooms, fully finished basement, sunroom, vaulted ceiling with crystal chandeliers throughout, luxurious linoleum, carpet and

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
1017 S 2nd
1017 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
$950
548 sqft
Where old world charm meets modern convenience, this open concept unit offers high ceilings, exposed cream city brick, hardwood flooring throughout; custom kitchen complete with gas stove, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets; custom Closet

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
4122 W Lisbon Ave - 9
4122 West Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$600
900 sqft
1 bed unit with appliances. Nearby schools include Westside Academy, Transition High School and Metcalfe School. The closest grocery stores are Guru Food Llc, BC SUPERMARKET and N&J Food Grocery & Tobacco.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
2039-2041 N 41st St - 2
2039 N 41st St, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1494 sqft
THIS UNIT HAS NOW BEEN RENTED large and spacious 3 bed room available immediately. Lots of original features. Detached garage and off street parking. Very close to good schools.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Walker's Point
928 South 2nd Street
928 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Available July 1st. Unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house style lower unit in Walker's Point! Updated kitchen! Unit is 2 floors. First floor features Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, and Living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Greenfield, WI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Greenfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Greenfield 1 BedroomsGreenfield 2 BedroomsGreenfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenfield 3 BedroomsGreenfield Apartments with Balconies
Greenfield Apartments with GaragesGreenfield Apartments with GymsGreenfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenfield Apartments with ParkingGreenfield Apartments with Pools
Greenfield Apartments with Washer-DryersGreenfield Cheap PlacesGreenfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenfield Luxury PlacesGreenfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Milwaukee, WIWaukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIRacine, WIKenosha, WIWauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIFranklin, WIBuffalo Grove, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWhitefish Bay, WIShorewood, WIGurnee, ILWest Bend, WICrystal Lake, ILOak Creek, WIGlendale, WIMequon, WIGermantown, WIPleasant Prairie, WI
Lake Forest, ILOconomowoc, WIHales Corners, WIGreendale, WIFox Point, WIPewaukee, WIBrown Deer, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WIDelafield, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Carroll UniversityLake Forest College
Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette University