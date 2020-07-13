Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage new construction yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room google fiber guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Welcome to Mayfair Reserve Apartments - a brand new community of luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Wauwatosa. Refined features and finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, private balconies, designer plank flooring, tile baths, frameless glass showers, full size washer and dryer, spacious closets, and more. Our first-class amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring cardio equipment, weights and yoga studio. Additionally, we offer a beautifully appointed resident lounge and clubhouse, a pet spa and dog run, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor entertainment lounges, and outdoor kitchens with grilling stations - just to name a few. Enjoy living just minutes from Wauwatosa’s premier shopping district as our luxury apartment homes are conveniently located near Mayfair Mall, The Mayfair Collection, and a multitude of exciting dining options! Make Mayfair Reserve your next home and enjoy t