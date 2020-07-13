All apartments in Wauwatosa
Wauwatosa, WI
Mayfair Reserve
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Mayfair Reserve

Open Now until 6pm
11011 W North Ave · (414) 255-0783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$1,232

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 363 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,258

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,747

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 373 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mayfair Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
new construction
yoga
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
game room
google fiber
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to Mayfair Reserve Apartments - a brand new community of luxury one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Wauwatosa. Refined features and finishes include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplashes, private balconies, designer plank flooring, tile baths, frameless glass showers, full size washer and dryer, spacious closets, and more. Our first-class amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center featuring cardio equipment, weights and yoga studio. Additionally, we offer a beautifully appointed resident lounge and clubhouse, a pet spa and dog run, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor entertainment lounges, and outdoor kitchens with grilling stations - just to name a few. Enjoy living just minutes from Wauwatosa’s premier shopping district as our luxury apartment homes are conveniently located near Mayfair Mall, The Mayfair Collection, and a multitude of exciting dining options! Make Mayfair Reserve your next home and enjoy t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per person
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Max weight 65 lb each, No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: several additional rentable storage units on every floor
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mayfair Reserve have any available units?
Mayfair Reserve has 20 units available starting at $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mayfair Reserve have?
Some of Mayfair Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mayfair Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
Mayfair Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mayfair Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve is pet friendly.
Does Mayfair Reserve offer parking?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve offers parking.
Does Mayfair Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mayfair Reserve have a pool?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve has a pool.
Does Mayfair Reserve have accessible units?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve has accessible units.
Does Mayfair Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve has units with dishwashers.
Does Mayfair Reserve have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mayfair Reserve has units with air conditioning.
