Home
/
Brookfield, WI
/
4045 N 127th St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

4045 N 127th St

4045 North 127th Street · (262) 422-3120
Location

4045 North 127th Street, Brookfield, WI 53005
New Butler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors. Master bedroom complete with luxurious master bathroom. Laundry on main floor. Home situated on very large lot with 3 car garage. Elmbrook School District. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. Water, sewer, trash included. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow removal. Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280698
Property Id 280698

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 N 127th St have any available units?
4045 N 127th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4045 N 127th St have?
Some of 4045 N 127th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 N 127th St currently offering any rent specials?
4045 N 127th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 N 127th St pet-friendly?
No, 4045 N 127th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookfield.
Does 4045 N 127th St offer parking?
Yes, 4045 N 127th St does offer parking.
Does 4045 N 127th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 N 127th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 N 127th St have a pool?
No, 4045 N 127th St does not have a pool.
Does 4045 N 127th St have accessible units?
No, 4045 N 127th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 N 127th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4045 N 127th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 N 127th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 N 127th St does not have units with air conditioning.
