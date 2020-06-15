4045 N 127th St

Amenities
Small Single Family Home - Property Id: 280698
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Brookfield! Open concept living with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, and hardwood floors. Master bedroom complete with luxurious master bathroom. Laundry on main floor. Home situated on very large lot with 3 car garage. Elmbrook School District. Close to shopping, restaurants, and freeway access. Water, sewer, trash included. Tenant responsible for lawn care, and snow removal. Available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280698
No Pets Allowed
