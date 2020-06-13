Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brookfield, WI

Finding an apartment in Brookfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Norhardt Crossing Apartments
1930 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,401
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1342 sqft
Upscale living within walking distance of the farmers market and shops. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and extra storage. On-site pool, garage area, concierge service and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Norhardt Apartment Homes
1995 Norhardt Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
993 sqft
Community amenities include BBQ grills, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature extra storage, fireplace, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Located just steps from Ruby Isle Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
48 Units Available
Brookfield Reserve
405 Bishops Way, Brookfield, WI
Studio
$1,220
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Savings are in BLOOM! Apply NOW & receive a $500.00 concession! BONUS: Apply within 72 hours of virtual tour, and move-in by 6/30 to score another $1,000 concession! Call Now! Offer valid on 12+ month leases only.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
2 Units Available
PrairieWalk at Towne Centre
3755 N Brookfield Rd, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,325
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the park. These modern apartments feature many upgrades, including hardwood floors, a granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Willow Brook Court
17285 W River Birch Dr, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$899
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1008 sqft
This modern, updated community offers spacious living areas. Large living rooms, dual sliding door closets in master bedrooms, and newer appliances. Private balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
6 Units Available
The Woodlands of Brookfield
790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include air conditioning, laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers gym, garage, and pool. Excellent location close to Olive Garden and Brownstones Shopping Center.
Last updated March 22 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Willow Brook Greens
17465 W River Birch Drive, Brookfield, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with manicured lawns and private entrances. Units feature patio/balcony and granite counters. Located off North Calhoun Road and close to major roadways.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
22 Units Available
The Corners of Brookfield
260 North Lord Street, Brookfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Modern apartments in an urban environment with 244 luxury apartment homes and variety of floor plans. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern LED lighting. Fitness center and yoga studio on premises.
Results within 1 mile of Brookfield
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Normandy Village Apartments
2562 N 124th St, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$983
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1175 sqft
Normandy Village will offer you a great and friendly environment! Sparkling pool, fitness center, party room, spacious floor plans, great location, minutes from downtown Milwaukee, heat included, 24 hour maintenance, underground parking, storage

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1661 S 115th Ct
1661 S 115th Ct, West Allis, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Our beautiful two-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments feature stoves and refrigerators, off-street parking, laundry in the basement, and your own private storage area.
Results within 5 miles of Brookfield
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Granville Station
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Calumet Farms
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
29 Units Available
The Meadows
2400 Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$870
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1025 sqft
SMOKE FREE COMMUNITY Capture the privacy and convenience you have been craving at The Meadows. The Meadows is beautifully located in suburban Waukesha and just minutes from the expressway, entertainment, restaurants, and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
2420 Parklawn Dr, Waukesha, WI
1 Bedroom
$920
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke Free Community! Live the way you want to live! You will find it easy to make Willow Creek Apartments your new home. We offer a quiet, peaceful suburban location in central Waukesha, just minutes from it all.
Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
13 Units Available
Echelon Apartments at Innovation Campus
9810 Echelon Lane, Wauwatosa, WI
Studio
$1,220
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1086 sqft
Excellent location just off of I-41. Units feature extra storage, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community includes bike storage, pool, clubhouse, dog park, dog grooming area, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Mayfair Reserve
11011 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,178
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1136 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, tile baths and other elegant finishes. Close to shopping and recreation. Community features courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
25 Units Available
Piccadilly Apartments
10137 W Coldspring Rd, Greenfield, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1009 sqft
Piccadilly Apartments is nestled in a quiet suburban neighborhood. We offer numerous amenities in a fantastic location.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
President Heights
15 Units Available
French Quarter Apartments
9707 W National Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$788
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
French Quarter Apartments is a well established community offering Comfort and Harmony for all its residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Calumet Farms
11 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Lincoln Crest
2054 S 102nd St, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$850
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
943 sqft
Do you enjoy an active lifestyle? If so Lincoln Crest is the place to be! Take a swim in one of our two outdoor heated pools, play a game of tennis or shoot some hoops with your friends! Lincoln Crest is located just minutes from several parks where
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Pinewood Creek
3150 S Pinewood Creek Ct, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$971
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1395 sqft
A sanctuary for serenity in the middle of your busy life, Pinewood Creek offers a stunning 33 acre forest for your backyard. The breeze whispering through the trees as you stretch out on your private patio or deck.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Root River Estates
11 Units Available
Autumn Glen
11200 W Cleveland Ave, West Allis, WI
1 Bedroom
$905
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1080 sqft
Autumn Glen is a community offering all the solutions to todays busy lifestyle. -Private Entrances -Pet Friendly -Patio/Balcony -Individually Controlled Heating -Central Air Conditioning -Multiple Spacious Closets -24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Fountain Square
3115 S Fountain Square Blvd, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,080
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1071 sqft
Smoke Free Apartments The perfect escape from the stress of the day! Enjoy coming home in one of our large and roomy floor plans. Our different floorplan styles are geared to fit what you need and what you don't need. It's your choice.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Parkland Green
15000 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1267 sqft
Parkland Green is located in the great suburban area of New Berlin. Featuring the natural open beauty from adjacent parkway, and the convenience of shopping, restaurants, entertainment and just minutes to expressway access.
City Guide for Brookfield, WI

Got dogs? Brookfield has over 400 acres of active parks. That means a lot of fetch.

Located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, more than 38,040 people call Brookfield home. This city is the third largest in Waukesha County, and the 18th largest community in Wisconsin. With a median temperature of 72°F in July, and 24°F in January, the weather is pretty much hot in the summer and cold in the winter months. The Brookfield cost of living is more that the Wisconsin average by more than 30 percent, but then, this is one of the most expensive cities in Wisconsin. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brookfield, WI

Finding an apartment in Brookfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

