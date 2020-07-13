Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Welcome to The Woodlands of Brookfield, a community you will love to call home! Winding streets, nature ponds and a wooded setting create a relaxing environment for our residents. The Woodlands offers apartment homes with private entrances, attached 1 or 2-car garages, eat-in kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces. Choose from 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom with den and 3-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans. Need a lot of space? Our 2-bedroom with den ranch homes and 2-bedroom with a finished basement apartment homes will exceed your expectations. Perfect for dog owners, the Woodlands is located in wooded community with plenty of grassy area to play. Pets are welcome in all apartment homes. Send your children to the best schools in the area! The Woodlands of Brookfield is located in the Elmbrook School District. Area schools are Swanson Elementary, Wisconsin Hills Middle School and Brookfield Central High School - all located within a mile of the community.