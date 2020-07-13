All apartments in Brookfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

The Woodlands of Brookfield

790 Lakeview Dr · (262) 346-9144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

790 Lakeview Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands of Brookfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Welcome to The Woodlands of Brookfield, a community you will love to call home! Winding streets, nature ponds and a wooded setting create a relaxing environment for our residents. The Woodlands offers apartment homes with private entrances, attached 1 or 2-car garages, eat-in kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces. Choose from 2-bedroom, 2-bedroom with den and 3-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of floorplans. Need a lot of space? Our 2-bedroom with den ranch homes and 2-bedroom with a finished basement apartment homes will exceed your expectations. Perfect for dog owners, the Woodlands is located in wooded community with plenty of grassy area to play. Pets are welcome in all apartment homes. Send your children to the best schools in the area! The Woodlands of Brookfield is located in the Elmbrook School District. Area schools are Swanson Elementary, Wisconsin Hills Middle School and Brookfield Central High School - all located within a mile of the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have any available units?
The Woodlands of Brookfield has 5 units available starting at $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woodlands of Brookfield have?
Some of The Woodlands of Brookfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands of Brookfield currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands of Brookfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands of Brookfield pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield offers parking.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield has a pool.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have accessible units?
No, The Woodlands of Brookfield does not have accessible units.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woodlands of Brookfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woodlands of Brookfield has units with air conditioning.
