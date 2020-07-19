All apartments in Woodinville
20003 131st Plaza North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20003 131st Plaza North East

20003 131st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20003 131st Place Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish for details, 206-482-2179. Beautifully updated 2-story home w/ fully-finished daylight basement! No details missed; SS apps, bathrooms and hardwood floors to name a few. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master with en suite bath &amp;amp; walk-in closet. Bedroom/office in walk-out basement with full bathroom and large rec room. Deck facing greenbelt, 2-car garage, award winning. Close to parks, transit, shopping, activities, schools, recreational facilities, trails and MUCH MORE. Rent: $3,000.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have any available units?
20003 131st Plaza North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 20003 131st Plaza North East have?
Some of 20003 131st Plaza North East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20003 131st Plaza North East currently offering any rent specials?
20003 131st Plaza North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20003 131st Plaza North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 20003 131st Plaza North East is pet friendly.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East offer parking?
Yes, 20003 131st Plaza North East offers parking.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20003 131st Plaza North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have a pool?
No, 20003 131st Plaza North East does not have a pool.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have accessible units?
No, 20003 131st Plaza North East does not have accessible units.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 20003 131st Plaza North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20003 131st Plaza North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 20003 131st Plaza North East does not have units with air conditioning.
