20003 131st Plaza North East

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish for details, 206-482-2179. Beautifully updated 2-story home w/ fully-finished daylight basement! No details missed; SS apps, bathrooms and hardwood floors to name a few. 3 bedrooms upstairs including master with en suite bath &amp; walk-in closet. Bedroom/office in walk-out basement with full bathroom and large rec room. Deck facing greenbelt, 2-car garage, award winning. Close to parks, transit, shopping, activities, schools, recreational facilities, trails and MUCH MORE. Rent: $3,000.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.