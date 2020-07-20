19109 156th Ave NE

Amenities

Awesome 960 square foot pole barn included with this private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1570 square foot home that boasts an open floor plan with rich hardwood floors, fresh paint, new interior doors, and skylights. This home was a complete rebuild in 1988. The kitchen has plenty of wood cabinetry, glossy granite countertops bejeweled by pendent lights, a garden window for your herbs, newer refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy the natural setting with a stream running through it on your expansive deck or from your porch. Heating is forced air. Windows are double paned. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a roomy, attached master bath. Your cat or dog is welcome. The landlord pays sewage and is responsible for landscaping. Parking is bountiful at 5 or more uncovered spots available. Just 5 minutes to downtown Woodinville and highways. Near top-rated schools.



