All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 19109 156th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
19109 156th Ave NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19109 156th Ave NE

19109 156th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19109 156th Avenue Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Leota

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Awesome 960 square foot pole barn included with this private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1570 square foot home that boasts an open floor plan with rich hardwood floors, fresh paint, new interior doors, and skylights. This home was a complete rebuild in 1988. The kitchen has plenty of wood cabinetry, glossy granite countertops bejeweled by pendent lights, a garden window for your herbs, newer refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Enjoy the natural setting with a stream running through it on your expansive deck or from your porch. Heating is forced air. Windows are double paned. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a roomy, attached master bath. Your cat or dog is welcome. The landlord pays sewage and is responsible for landscaping. Parking is bountiful at 5 or more uncovered spots available. Just 5 minutes to downtown Woodinville and highways. Near top-rated schools.

(RLNE4744152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19109 156th Ave NE have any available units?
19109 156th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 19109 156th Ave NE have?
Some of 19109 156th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19109 156th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19109 156th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19109 156th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19109 156th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 19109 156th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19109 156th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19109 156th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19109 156th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19109 156th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19109 156th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19109 156th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College