Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

15508 127th Pl NE

15508 127th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15508 127th Place Northeast, Woodinville, WA 98072
Upper West Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 4 bdrm 2 bath home in West Ridge Area Woodinville - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e4d169e030

Vaulted Ceilings and cosy fireplace greet you in the living room. New paint and carpet throughout this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Sliders off the dining area open to a great deck and private yard. 2 bedrooms and bath are on the upper level.
Lower level has family room, laundry, 2 generous bedrooms and 2nd bath. 2 car garage.

We will be having new french drains and exterior sump pump installed around exterior of the home in March. We will also having some masonry work done on the upstairs fireplace.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5554152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15508 127th Pl NE have any available units?
15508 127th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 15508 127th Pl NE have?
Some of 15508 127th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15508 127th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
15508 127th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15508 127th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15508 127th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 15508 127th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15508 127th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 15508 127th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 15508 127th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15508 127th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15508 127th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15508 127th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
