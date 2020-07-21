15508 127th Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 bdrm 2 bath home in West Ridge Area Woodinville - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e4d169e030



Vaulted Ceilings and cosy fireplace greet you in the living room. New paint and carpet throughout this 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Sliders off the dining area open to a great deck and private yard. 2 bedrooms and bath are on the upper level.

Lower level has family room, laundry, 2 generous bedrooms and 2nd bath. 2 car garage.



We will be having new french drains and exterior sump pump installed around exterior of the home in March. We will also having some masonry work done on the upstairs fireplace.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5554152)