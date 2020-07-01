15133 127th Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Great Home For Rent - This 2,720 square foot house locates in the center of the private 127th Ave NE road and features 5 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. This property was built in 2018. Open and light throughout. Great size living room, dining, lovely kitchen, and an Office-like bedroom on the main floor. Master with private double door entrance, five-piece bath. Huge bonus room upstairs. A beautiful home in this new neighborhood in Woodinville.

Nearby schools include East Ridge Elementary School, Woodmoor Elementary School, and Northshore Junior High School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway Market, Safeway, and Muchos Mas. Close driving distances to nearby coffee shops and restaurants as well. Perfect for Google Kirkland Office/ Microsoft Employees. A home that you can't miss out on!

No smoking. Background/Credit checks required. Tenant's responsible for all utility, yard maintenance. Security deposit equals one month's rent amount.



(RLNE5658569)