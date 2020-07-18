All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306

14002 Northeast 181st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Town Center
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14002 Northeast 181st Place, Woodinville, WA 98072
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home for Rent in Woodinville - Sleek & Modern 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the beautiful City of Woodinville. This condo has custom interior paint, newer carpets in bedrooms and wood flooring in living and dining room.
It also has modern lighting, new wall heaters in bedrooms, living room and dining room. It also comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer. This condo is close to shopping centers, schools, parks and within minutes of the 405 and 522 Freeways. No pets allowed. This home will not last long. Rent $1750 // Deposit $1750.

For more information or for Open House times please contact us at 425-527-6556 #0 for customer service or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co.

Applications are submitted online at sevynandcompany.com > Available Listings WA > NE 181st Pl. #A-306. Click Apply Now.

This property has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. dab Sevyn Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4539729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have any available units?
14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have?
Some of 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 currently offering any rent specials?
14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 pet-friendly?
No, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodinville.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 offer parking?
No, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 does not offer parking.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have a pool?
Yes, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 has a pool.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have accessible units?
No, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodinville Apartments with Balconies
Woodinville Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College