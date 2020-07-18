14002 NE 181st Pl #A-306

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home for Rent in Woodinville - Sleek & Modern 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the beautiful City of Woodinville. This condo has custom interior paint, newer carpets in bedrooms and wood flooring in living and dining room.

It also has modern lighting, new wall heaters in bedrooms, living room and dining room. It also comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer. This condo is close to shopping centers, schools, parks and within minutes of the 405 and 522 Freeways. No pets allowed. This home will not last long. Rent $1750 // Deposit $1750.



For more information or for Open House times please contact us at 425-527-6556 #0 for customer service or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co.



Applications are submitted online at sevynandcompany.com > Available Listings WA > NE 181st Pl. #A-306. Click Apply Now.



This property has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. dab Sevyn Property Management



No Pets Allowed



