13095 NE 185th St.

Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Minutes from Downtown Woodinville! - This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath is located minutes from downtown Woodinville and the Wine District! The beautiful kitchen features hardwood floors, eating bar, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances. If you love to entertain, this is the home for you! Had a long day? Unwind from the stressful day in the large soaking tub in your master bath! Brand new carpet coming soon!
SQ FT:2800
YEAR BUILT: 2004
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2650
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4861071)