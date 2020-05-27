13095 NE 185th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Minutes from Downtown Woodinville! - This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath is located minutes from downtown Woodinville and the Wine District! The beautiful kitchen features hardwood floors, eating bar, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances. If you love to entertain, this is the home for you! Had a long day? Unwind from the stressful day in the large soaking tub in your master bath! Brand new carpet coming soon!



SQ FT:2800

YEAR BUILT: 2004

COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2650

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



(RLNE4861071)