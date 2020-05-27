All apartments in Woodinville
Find more places like 13095 NE 185th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodinville, WA
/
13095 NE 185th St.
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

13095 NE 185th St.

13095 NE 185th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodinville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13095 NE 185th St, Woodinville, WA 98072
Wedge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 2.5 Bath! Minutes from Downtown Woodinville! - This 4 Bed 2.5 Bath is located minutes from downtown Woodinville and the Wine District! The beautiful kitchen features hardwood floors, eating bar, large pantry, and stainless steel appliances. If you love to entertain, this is the home for you! Had a long day? Unwind from the stressful day in the large soaking tub in your master bath! Brand new carpet coming soon!

SQ FT:2800
YEAR BUILT: 2004
COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Small pets considered. Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2650
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4861071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13095 NE 185th St. have any available units?
13095 NE 185th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodinville, WA.
What amenities does 13095 NE 185th St. have?
Some of 13095 NE 185th St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13095 NE 185th St. currently offering any rent specials?
13095 NE 185th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13095 NE 185th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13095 NE 185th St. is pet friendly.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. offer parking?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not offer parking.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. have a pool?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not have a pool.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. have accessible units?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13095 NE 185th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13095 NE 185th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Campbell Run
13305 NE 171st St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Patagonia Village
14110 NE 179th St
Woodinville, WA 98072
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Similar Pages

Woodinville 1 BedroomsWoodinville 2 Bedrooms
Woodinville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWoodinville Pet Friendly Places
Woodinville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WA
Poulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WAParkwood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College