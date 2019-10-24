All apartments in Wollochet
Last updated October 24 2019

3019 18th Ave Ct NW

3019 18th Avenue Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3019 18th Avenue Court Northwest, Wollochet, WA 98335

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
3019 18th Ave Ct NW Available 11/04/19 Bridgewood Estates home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms - Bridgewood Estates home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
This 4 bedroom home is located in the gated community of Bridgewood Estates and offers approximately 2,559 sq. ft. The home has an open concept kitchen with granite counters, an island and dishwasher, double ovens, gas cook top and refrigerator. The kitchen opens to an eating area and living room. Off the entry is a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room. The first floor also has an office, powder room and laundry room with washer and dryer. Upstairs is the master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath with a soaking tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The home has two decks, perfect for entertaining and a large fully fenced backyard. There is an attached three car garage. No Smoking and One Dog is Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3019 18th Avenue Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,750.00/ month
Deposit: $2,650.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 Month Lease

Available November 4th
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5040161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have any available units?
3019 18th Ave Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wollochet, WA.
What amenities does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have?
Some of 3019 18th Ave Ct NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 18th Ave Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
3019 18th Ave Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 18th Ave Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW offers parking.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have a pool?
No, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 18th Ave Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3019 18th Ave Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
