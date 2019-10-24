Amenities

3019 18th Ave Ct NW Available 11/04/19 Bridgewood Estates home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms - Bridgewood Estates home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

This 4 bedroom home is located in the gated community of Bridgewood Estates and offers approximately 2,559 sq. ft. The home has an open concept kitchen with granite counters, an island and dishwasher, double ovens, gas cook top and refrigerator. The kitchen opens to an eating area and living room. Off the entry is a formal living room with vaulted ceilings and a dining room. The first floor also has an office, powder room and laundry room with washer and dryer. Upstairs is the master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece master bath with a soaking tub. There are 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. The home has two decks, perfect for entertaining and a large fully fenced backyard. There is an attached three car garage. No Smoking and One Dog is Negotiable.



3019 18th Avenue Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,750.00/ month

Deposit: $2,650.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 Month Lease



Available November 4th

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5040161)