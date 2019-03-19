4857 100th Street Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New construction! Beautiful 4 BR / 2.5 BA 1550 sf Craftsman Townhouse. Welcoming oversized 8ft high front door, exercise and patio area in back and 2-door Garage with openers. Common area includes granite slab counter tops, soft close drawers, rock surround Natural Gas Fireplace and hardwood floors. High ceilings add extra space and large windows with double-curtain rods bring in tons of natural light. Tenants responsible for all utilities – heat is gas, On Demand Natural Gas Hot Water Heater, Fully Fenced Back Yards Pets – no more than 2 under 15 pound dogs with pet deposit & pet rent, and No Smoking on Premises. Convenient location close to all amenities.



Terms: Month-to-Month with a 9-month minimum, at signing a full month's rent, $1500 security deposit, $125 move-in fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Contact Property Manager at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for questions, if this property looks interesting and suitable for your needs.



The address is 4857 100th St NE, Unit A, Marysville, WA 98270



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. Please, no portable screening reports. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.