White Center, WA
4857 100th Street Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4857 100th Street Northeast

4857 Southwest 100th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4857 Southwest 100th Street, White Center, WA 98108
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New construction! Beautiful 4 BR / 2.5 BA 1550 sf Craftsman Townhouse. Welcoming oversized 8ft high front door, exercise and patio area in back and 2-door Garage with openers. Common area includes granite slab counter tops, soft close drawers, rock surround Natural Gas Fireplace and hardwood floors. High ceilings add extra space and large windows with double-curtain rods bring in tons of natural light. Tenants responsible for all utilities – heat is gas, On Demand Natural Gas Hot Water Heater, Fully Fenced Back Yards Pets – no more than 2 under 15 pound dogs with pet deposit & pet rent, and No Smoking on Premises. Convenient location close to all amenities.

Terms: Month-to-Month with a 9-month minimum, at signing a full month's rent, $1500 security deposit, $125 move-in fee, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Contact Property Manager at 425-304-1250 x 1002 for questions, if this property looks interesting and suitable for your needs.

The address is 4857 100th St NE, Unit A, Marysville, WA 98270

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. Please, no portable screening reports. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria .
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have any available units?
4857 100th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 4857 100th Street Northeast have?
Some of 4857 100th Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 100th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4857 100th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 100th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4857 100th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4857 100th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 100th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 4857 100th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4857 100th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4857 100th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4857 100th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4857 100th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
