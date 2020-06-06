10910 26th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse bbq/grill

Welcome home to charming! This adorable gem just oozes comfort while wrapping you in classic designer style! From the glass and wood panel front door through to the large stepping-stone back patio, every detail is designed to create a cozy urban retreat.



Freshly remodeled with an eye to elegance and comfort, this charmer features gleaming hardwoods and designer tile throughout. Large windows ensure plenty of natural light, and generous recessed lighting guarantees year-round brightness.



The circular floorplan is great for entertaining! Create an unforgettable feast in the gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen, surrounded by high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. When dinner’s done, gather friends and family around the designer tile-wrapped wood fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Summer BBQ plans? A fabulous stepping-stone back patio and expansive lawn are ready-made for rockin’ outdoor parties!



As night descends and it’s time to retire, retreat to your airy master suite w/ shared access to the bright, spacious full bath. A 2nd bedroom across the hall, and an iconic Captain’s Hideaway bedroom and bonus room upstairs provide plenty of space for family or guests.



Centrally located between Arbor Heights and Shorewood. Only blocks from Seola Park and Salmon Creek Ravine Park for great outdoor adventures! Close to shopping, dining, and amenities. Live in West Seattle unaffected by the West Seattle Bridge closure. Easy access to highways, arterials, and freeways for commuters.



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in 1570 sq ft of cozy comfort!

• Large windows for great natural light

• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness

• Gleaming hardwoods and designer tile flooring throughout

• Stunning Chef’s kitchen w/ tons of color-matched custom maple shaker cabinets

• Black granite counters w/ full-height white subway tile backsplash

• High-end professional appliances incl. Liebherr Refrigerator

• 5-burner Thor professional gas range w/ 900 CFM Exhaust Hood

• Bright, spacious living area w/ gorgeous tile-wrapped wood fireplace

• Fresh, airy master bedroom w/ access to Jack n’ Jill full bath

• Large full bath featuring designer bath fixtures and LED-lit medicine cabinet

• 2nd bright main floor bedroom

• Upper level 3rd bedroom: Captain’s Hideaway - wood wrapped w/ custom built-ins and fabulous bonus room!

• Separate laundry w/ brand new full size front-loading washer and dryer

• Separate mud room

• Huge storage and recreation room

• Large, private “stepping-stone” style back patio

• Fully fenced back yard with expansive lawn

• Year-round yard maintenance included



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.