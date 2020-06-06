All apartments in White Center
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:50 PM

10910 26th Avenue Southwest

10910 26th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

10910 26th Avenue Southwest, White Center, WA 98146

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Welcome home to charming! This adorable gem just oozes comfort while wrapping you in classic designer style! From the glass and wood panel front door through to the large stepping-stone back patio, every detail is designed to create a cozy urban retreat.

Freshly remodeled with an eye to elegance and comfort, this charmer features gleaming hardwoods and designer tile throughout. Large windows ensure plenty of natural light, and generous recessed lighting guarantees year-round brightness.

The circular floorplan is great for entertaining! Create an unforgettable feast in the gorgeous Chef’s Kitchen, surrounded by high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. When dinner’s done, gather friends and family around the designer tile-wrapped wood fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. Summer BBQ plans? A fabulous stepping-stone back patio and expansive lawn are ready-made for rockin’ outdoor parties!

As night descends and it’s time to retire, retreat to your airy master suite w/ shared access to the bright, spacious full bath. A 2nd bedroom across the hall, and an iconic Captain’s Hideaway bedroom and bonus room upstairs provide plenty of space for family or guests.

Centrally located between Arbor Heights and Shorewood. Only blocks from Seola Park and Salmon Creek Ravine Park for great outdoor adventures! Close to shopping, dining, and amenities. Live in West Seattle unaffected by the West Seattle Bridge closure. Easy access to highways, arterials, and freeways for commuters.

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in 1570 sq ft of cozy comfort!
• Large windows for great natural light
• Generous recessed lighting for year-round brightness
• Gleaming hardwoods and designer tile flooring throughout
• Stunning Chef’s kitchen w/ tons of color-matched custom maple shaker cabinets
• Black granite counters w/ full-height white subway tile backsplash
• High-end professional appliances incl. Liebherr Refrigerator
• 5-burner Thor professional gas range w/ 900 CFM Exhaust Hood
• Bright, spacious living area w/ gorgeous tile-wrapped wood fireplace
• Fresh, airy master bedroom w/ access to Jack n’ Jill full bath
• Large full bath featuring designer bath fixtures and LED-lit medicine cabinet
• 2nd bright main floor bedroom
• Upper level 3rd bedroom: Captain’s Hideaway - wood wrapped w/ custom built-ins and fabulous bonus room!
• Separate laundry w/ brand new full size front-loading washer and dryer
• Separate mud room
• Huge storage and recreation room
• Large, private “stepping-stone” style back patio
• Fully fenced back yard with expansive lawn
• Year-round yard maintenance included

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
10910 26th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Center, WA.
What amenities does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 10910 26th Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10910 26th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
10910 26th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10910 26th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10910 26th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 10910 26th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

