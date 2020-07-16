Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

773 Mahonia Drive Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on Samish Hill - This three bedroom, two bathroom rambler style home offers 1040 square feet of living space. Located in the Samish Hill neighborhood this home features a bright living room with gas fireplace and tile accents throughout the home. Kitchen offers lots of cupboard space, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven with hood fan. Exterior includes partially fenced yard and double car garage. Washer and dryer included. Just moments from Lake Padden. Sorry, no pets. Lawnscaping included in the rental price. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



