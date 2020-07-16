All apartments in Whatcom County
773 Mahonia Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

773 Mahonia Drive

773 Mahonia Drive · (360) 738-1022 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

773 Mahonia Drive, Whatcom County, WA 98229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 773 Mahonia Drive · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

773 Mahonia Drive Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on Samish Hill - This three bedroom, two bathroom rambler style home offers 1040 square feet of living space. Located in the Samish Hill neighborhood this home features a bright living room with gas fireplace and tile accents throughout the home. Kitchen offers lots of cupboard space, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove/oven with hood fan. Exterior includes partially fenced yard and double car garage. Washer and dryer included. Just moments from Lake Padden. Sorry, no pets. Lawnscaping included in the rental price. All other utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Please visit our website, www.visitlandmark.com, to schedule a showing!

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Months Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 773 Mahonia Drive have any available units?
773 Mahonia Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 773 Mahonia Drive have?
Some of 773 Mahonia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 773 Mahonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
773 Mahonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 773 Mahonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 773 Mahonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whatcom County.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 773 Mahonia Drive offers parking.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 773 Mahonia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive have a pool?
No, 773 Mahonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 773 Mahonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 773 Mahonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 773 Mahonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 773 Mahonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
