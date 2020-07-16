All apartments in Whatcom County
1494 Hillspring Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1494 Hillspring Rd

1494 Hillspring Road · (360) 738-1022
Location

1494 Hillspring Road, Whatcom County, WA 98226

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1494 Hillspring Rd · Avail. Aug 4

$2,695

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1494 Hillspring Rd Available 08/04/20 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the Silver Beach Area! Available August 4th! - 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1712 sqft in the beautiful Silver Beach Neighborhood! Home features 2 car garage, spacious yard and deck. Kitchen fully equipped with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets.

*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.

*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*

$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5009160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have any available units?
1494 Hillspring Rd has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1494 Hillspring Rd have?
Some of 1494 Hillspring Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1494 Hillspring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Hillspring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Hillspring Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1494 Hillspring Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whatcom County.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1494 Hillspring Rd offers parking.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1494 Hillspring Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have a pool?
No, 1494 Hillspring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have accessible units?
No, 1494 Hillspring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1494 Hillspring Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Hillspring Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Hillspring Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
