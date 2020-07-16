Amenities

1494 Hillspring Rd Available 08/04/20 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the Silver Beach Area! Available August 4th! - 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1712 sqft in the beautiful Silver Beach Neighborhood! Home features 2 car garage, spacious yard and deck. Kitchen fully equipped with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Sorry no pets.



*Note: Photos may not depict exact unit(s) available.



*It is a lease requirement to maintain tenant liability insurance.*



$45 Application Fee Per Adult, $45 Cosigner Fee, Landmark Requires First Month’s Rent and Deposit along with a Single $100 Administrative Fee Prior to Move In. (Additional Deposit May Be Required). Please Note: All terms and descriptions are subject to change without notice. Please confirm all information prior to submitting an application. Additional occupants (ex. more occupants than bedrooms) may change the terms of the lease agreement (ex. increased rent).



No Pets Allowed



