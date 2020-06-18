14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N

Amenities
APPLICATIONS PENDING!! Lovely Two Story Duplex - APPLICATIONS PENDING!! This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space. This home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus room. This is a must see duplex and it wont last long!
Call Denise for a showing beginning on June 1st 2020 253-584-8220
Rent-$1600.00
Security Deposit-$1600.00
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $250.00
Non-Refundable Propane Tank Fee $60.00
A Small Mature House Broken Pet Maybe Negotiable with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
(RLNE4658331)