Home
/
Wauna, WA
/
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N

14009 87th Avenue Northwest · (253) 584-8200
Location

14009 87th Avenue Northwest, Wauna, WA 98329

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATIONS PENDING!! Lovely Two Story Duplex - APPLICATIONS PENDING!! This wonderful and spacious two story duplex was built in 2016 and offers 1,435 square feet of living space. It features an open concept living room with a cozy propane fireplace, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steal appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space. This home offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a bonus room. This is a must see duplex and it wont last long!

Call Denise for a showing beginning on June 1st 2020 253-584-8220

Rent-$1600.00
Security Deposit-$1600.00
Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $250.00
Non-Refundable Propane Tank Fee $60.00

A Small Mature House Broken Pet Maybe Negotiable with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.

(RLNE4658331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have any available units?
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N currently offering any rent specials?
14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N pet-friendly?
Yes, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N is pet friendly.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N offer parking?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not offer parking.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have a pool?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not have a pool.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have accessible units?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not have accessible units.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14009 87th Ave Ct NW KP N does not have units with air conditioning.
