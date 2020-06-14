32 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA with hardwood floors

Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more