32 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washougal renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
250 7th Court
250 7th Court, Washougal, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
250 7th Court, Washougal - Property Id: 49546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49546 Property Id 49546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829943)

1 of 29

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
697 32nd Street Unit #2
697 32nd Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
697 32nd Street Unit #2 Available 06/05/20 2 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom Condo with Two Detached Garages Paid Utilties Include Water/Sewer/Garbage - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.
Results within 1 mile of Washougal
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1016 NE 3rd Ave.
1016 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1175 sqft
Camas Charmer with 3 Bedrooms - Camas Bungalow, 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Two of the bedrooms are downstairs. This home offers, stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, range and dishwasher, granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Washougal
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4271 NW Sage Loop
4271 Northwest Sage Loop, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1860 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - $2200 p.m - Property Id: 179797 A spacious, well laid out, open-plan townhome for rent available by November 30! This house meets ADA requirements! Hardwood floors on the entire first floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3820 NW 24th Avenue
3820 Northwest 24th Avenue, Camas, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1819 sqft
Desirable Camas Location - 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 Originally built in 2005 this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
2125 NE Kane Drive, Offsite Office: 1229 NE Hogan Pl Gresham OR 97030
2125 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful views of the 13th hole at Gresham golf course. Small quiet complex beside Kelly Creek. Wood laminate floors on Living and dining area. Washer/Dryer hookups.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
1824 NE Hogan Dr.
1824 Northeast Hogan Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Marketing Description Two-bedroom condo with community pool access just off Gresham Golf Course! Hardwood floors in living area. Washer/dryer. Backyard patio. Community includes pool and clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3647 NW Orchard Ct
3647 Northwest Orchard Court, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, Huge 2 Bed apartment with Sunset Views - Property Id: 242786 This is a large, upscale, open apartment in a beautiful neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Washougal
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Fisher's Landing East
10 Units Available
Renaissance at 29th
16506 Southeast 29th Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1226 sqft
Welcome home to Renaissance at 29th Apartments. Offering premium one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in the heart of Fishers Landing, our pet-friendly Vancouver, WA, community is designed for modern living.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Argay
2 Units Available
Castlegate Apartments
14615 Northeast Rose Parkway, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlegate Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Fisher's Landing East
9 Units Available
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,150
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1043 sqft
A community where convenience is key. Round-the-clock maintenance and a 24-hour concierge and gym. Recently renovated apartments have patios or balconies and washers and dryers. Lots of shopping and dining options close by.
1 of 40

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,016
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Holly Brook
4 Units Available
The Zimmer
165 Southwest Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,049
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
870 sqft
You feel it even before you see it. A sense of pastoral bliss: leafy trees, mountains on the horizon and vast blue skies catch your eye, as if for the first time.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
Gresham-North Central
8 Units Available
Landings at Morrison
20300 SE Morrison Ter, Gresham, OR
Studio
$1,150
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1058 sqft
Located close to East Gresham Park, Oregon Trail Mall and Highway 26. Recently renovated rooms come with laundry facilities, open-plan kitchens and luxury fittings. Swimming pool, spa, fitness center, bark park and basketball court on-site.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
City Guide for Washougal, WA

Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."

Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Washougal, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washougal renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

