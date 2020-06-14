32 Apartments for rent in Washougal, WA with hardwood floors
Washougal sits in between the Washougal River and the mighty Columbia River. The Native Americans had it right: Washougal means the place of the "rushing water."
Washougal is a city in Clark County, Washington, with a population of 14,095, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. The city was incorporated in 1908 so it has a rich and interesting history that you can learn more about when you move into your new house rental here! It's located on the Washington side of the Columbia River and is a scenic wonderland with the lowlands and gorgeous prairie leading up to the Columbia River Gorge. You can see Mount Hood rising out of the Cascade Mountains in the background. A breathtaking sight! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washougal renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.