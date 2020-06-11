2712 Pioneer Way E

Amenities

Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd, 1 ba Rambler (approx. 1,401 SQ FT Home) located on a 14,300 SQ FT Lot w/lots of charm and finishes. This home offers hardwood flooring, beautiful kitchen with updated countertops & walk-in pantry, large living room w/ vaulted ceiling, skylight and large brick fireplace, nice size rooms, and beautifully updated bathroom, covered porch and large covered deck. Shed in backyard available for tenant use. Great home for families or those who like that extra room!



Rent: $2,195.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00



This home is equipped with a heat pump for heating and cooling. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 40lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



*This property is located on Septic and Well Water. Rules and Regulations will apply.

