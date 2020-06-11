All apartments in Waller
2712 Pioneer Way E
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2712 Pioneer Way E

2712 Pioneer Way East · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Pioneer Way East, Waller, WA 98404
Waller

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd, 1 ba Rambler (approx. 1,401 SQ FT Home) located on a 14,300 SQ FT Lot w/lots of charm and finishes. This home offers hardwood flooring, beautiful kitchen with updated countertops & walk-in pantry, large living room w/ vaulted ceiling, skylight and large brick fireplace, nice size rooms, and beautifully updated bathroom, covered porch and large covered deck. Shed in backyard available for tenant use. Great home for families or those who like that extra room!

Rent: $2,195.00
Security Deposit: $1,950.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with a heat pump for heating and cooling. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 40lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

*This property is located on Septic and Well Water. Rules and Regulations will apply.
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5725976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have any available units?
2712 Pioneer Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller, WA.
What amenities does 2712 Pioneer Way E have?
Some of 2712 Pioneer Way E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 Pioneer Way E currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Pioneer Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Pioneer Way E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2712 Pioneer Way E is pet friendly.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E offer parking?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not offer parking.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have a pool?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have accessible units?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 Pioneer Way E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 Pioneer Way E does not have units with air conditioning.

