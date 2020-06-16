Amenities

809 N Main St Available 06/15/20 809 N Main St - Close to Downtown & Whitman - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Single Family Home, Built in: 1951, updated in 2018 with vinyl plank flooring and new carpeting. Pets Negotiable, No Students, Window AC, Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, and Stove. Street parking. Tenant responsible for power, gas, and flat rate of $50 per month for water, sewer, and garbage. Yard care included with rent.



