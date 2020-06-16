All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

809 N Main St

809 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Walla Walla
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

809 North Main Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
809 N Main St Available 06/15/20 809 N Main St - Close to Downtown & Whitman - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

Single Family Home, Built in: 1951, updated in 2018 with vinyl plank flooring and new carpeting. Pets Negotiable, No Students, Window AC, Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator, and Stove. Street parking. Tenant responsible for power, gas, and flat rate of $50 per month for water, sewer, and garbage. Yard care included with rent.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE2292749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 N Main St have any available units?
809 N Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walla Walla, WA.
What amenities does 809 N Main St have?
Some of 809 N Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
809 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 N Main St pet-friendly?
No, 809 N Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 809 N Main St offer parking?
No, 809 N Main St does not offer parking.
Does 809 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 N Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 N Main St have a pool?
No, 809 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 809 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 809 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 809 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 N Main St has units with air conditioning.
