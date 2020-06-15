Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor, 2 bedrooms in basement--each with egress windows), storage room and bonus room in basement (no egress), fireplace not useable, fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer, hardwood floors on main level, carpeting in basement, jetted tub in main level bathroom, front storage shed for tenant's use (back shed contains owner's items and is not useable by tenant), wooden playset and firepit in backyard. No underground sprinklers. Tenant responsible for yardcare, power, water, sewer and garbage. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



