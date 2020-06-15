All apartments in Walla Walla
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:37 PM

510 Holly Street

510 Holly Street · (509) 526-7368
Location

510 Holly Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 510 Holly Street · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
510 Holly Street Available 06/10/19 510 Holly Street *Pets Negotiable, Hardwood Floors on Main Floor, Bonus room (no egress) in Basement* - Single family home, Built 1950, Pets Negotiable, No Students, Carport, central ac and heat, 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor, 2 bedrooms in basement--each with egress windows), storage room and bonus room in basement (no egress), fireplace not useable, fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer, hardwood floors on main level, carpeting in basement, jetted tub in main level bathroom, front storage shed for tenant's use (back shed contains owner's items and is not useable by tenant), wooden playset and firepit in backyard. No underground sprinklers. Tenant responsible for yardcare, power, water, sewer and garbage. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE4310332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

