All apartments in Walla Walla
Find more places like 217 Howard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walla Walla, WA
/
217 Howard Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

217 Howard Street

217 South Howard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Walla Walla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

217 South Howard Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
217 Howard Street Available 08/12/20 217 Howard St - Updated Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Yardcare Included with Rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.

Charming single family home, built in 1935. Less than a mile away from Pioneer Park. Home features kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, AC and gas heat, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, gas fireplace, washer/dryer hook-ups and single car garage. No students. Pets negotiable. No fenced yard. Yard care included with rent. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water, sewer and garbage.

Due now:
Holding Deposit: $348.75.

Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250
Security Deposit: $796.25
Administrative Move-In Fee: $50
*First Month's Rent: $1395
Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.
Pets negotiable, subject to a pet deposit/pet fee. For more information, please visit https://www.wallarentals.com/faq

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE3182943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Howard Street have any available units?
217 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walla Walla, WA.
What amenities does 217 Howard Street have?
Some of 217 Howard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Howard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 Howard Street is pet friendly.
Does 217 Howard Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 Howard Street offers parking.
Does 217 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 217 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 217 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Howard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Howard Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Howard Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362

Similar Pages

Walla Walla Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
College Place, WA
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College