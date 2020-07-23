Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

217 Howard Street Available 08/12/20 217 Howard St - Updated Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Yardcare Included with Rent - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON.



Charming single family home, built in 1935. Less than a mile away from Pioneer Park. Home features kitchen with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, AC and gas heat, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, gas fireplace, washer/dryer hook-ups and single car garage. No students. Pets negotiable. No fenced yard. Yard care included with rent. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water, sewer and garbage.



Due now:

Holding Deposit: $348.75.



Due the Day Prior to Lease Start Date:

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250

Security Deposit: $796.25

Administrative Move-In Fee: $50

*First Month's Rent: $1395

Insurance Fee: $12 (due the day prior to move in, unless the tenant provides proof of their own insurance) Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

Pets negotiable, subject to a pet deposit/pet fee. For more information, please visit https://www.wallarentals.com/faq



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



