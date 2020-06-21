All apartments in Walla Walla
Find more places like 20 Francis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walla Walla, WA
/
20 Francis Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

20 Francis Drive

20 Francis Drive · (509) 526-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walla Walla
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20 Francis Drive, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Francis Drive · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
20 Francis *Fenced Backyard, Wifi Included with Rent* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM

Home built in 1952, features two bedrooms and one bathroom, hard surface flooring throughout, central AC, fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, fenced backyard with a covered back patio, raised garden bed and shed. The rentable portion of this home includes the ground level and shared use of the basement laundry room with the tenant in living in the basement apartment. The basement is a separate apartment with a separate entrance. Tenant in basement apartment lives in the unit two weeks out of each month. While living in the basement, that tenant has exclusive use of the driveway and ground floor tenant must park on the street. Usage of the laundry room is limited to 8am-8pm. Ground floor Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. To offset the minimal basement apartment usage of utilities, wifi is included with rent. Pets negotiable. No students. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE5840496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Francis Drive have any available units?
20 Francis Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Francis Drive have?
Some of 20 Francis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Francis Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Francis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Francis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 20 Francis Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Francis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Francis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Francis Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Francis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Francis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Francis Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Francis Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Francis Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate
2222 E Isaacs Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362

Similar Pages

Walla Walla 2 BedroomsWalla Walla Apartments with Balcony
Walla Walla Apartments with GarageWalla Walla Apartments with Parking
Walla Walla Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kennewick, WAPasco, WA
College Place, WALa Grande, OR
Pendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Whitman College
Columbia Basin College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity