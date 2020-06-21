20 Francis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

20 Francis *Fenced Backyard, Wifi Included with Rent* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM



Home built in 1952, features two bedrooms and one bathroom, hard surface flooring throughout, central AC, fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer, fenced backyard with a covered back patio, raised garden bed and shed. The rentable portion of this home includes the ground level and shared use of the basement laundry room with the tenant in living in the basement apartment. The basement is a separate apartment with a separate entrance. Tenant in basement apartment lives in the unit two weeks out of each month. While living in the basement, that tenant has exclusive use of the driveway and ground floor tenant must park on the street. Usage of the laundry room is limited to 8am-8pm. Ground floor Tenant responsible for power, water/sewer/garbage, gas and yard care. To offset the minimal basement apartment usage of utilities, wifi is included with rent. Pets negotiable. No students. Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



(RLNE5840496)