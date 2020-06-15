All apartments in Walla Walla
Walla Walla, WA
170 S Wilbur St
170 S Wilbur St

170 S Wilbur Ave · (509) 525-1040
Walla Walla
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

170 S Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 170 S Wilbur St · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This home is quite spacious, with a large living room area and two big bedrooms. It has plenty of cupboard and drawer space both in the kitchen and throughout the house. A washer and dryer are included. The fenced backyard is large and perfect for entertaining.

The property is less than a minute from the Eastgate Lions Park, and there is a bus stop just down the road, for a convenient transportation option. It is just a short distance from Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and a skate park. Access to Hwy 12 is just 2 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If youre looking for close airport access, its just 4 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle. A popular summertime food truck event with local food options is held only 5 minutes away. And Bennington Lake, a great place to cool off in the summer, is a 5 minute drive as well.

Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Walla Walla Community College and Whitman College are just 3 minutes away in either direction, and Walla Walla University is 9-10 minutes away.

Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com

(RLNE4822504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 S Wilbur St have any available units?
170 S Wilbur St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 170 S Wilbur St currently offering any rent specials?
170 S Wilbur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 S Wilbur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 S Wilbur St is pet friendly.
Does 170 S Wilbur St offer parking?
Yes, 170 S Wilbur St does offer parking.
Does 170 S Wilbur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 S Wilbur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 S Wilbur St have a pool?
No, 170 S Wilbur St does not have a pool.
Does 170 S Wilbur St have accessible units?
No, 170 S Wilbur St does not have accessible units.
Does 170 S Wilbur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 S Wilbur St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 S Wilbur St have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 S Wilbur St does not have units with air conditioning.
