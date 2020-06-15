170 S Wilbur St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Convenient Location - This home is quite spacious, with a large living room area and two big bedrooms. It has plenty of cupboard and drawer space both in the kitchen and throughout the house. A washer and dryer are included. The fenced backyard is large and perfect for entertaining.



The property is less than a minute from the Eastgate Lions Park, and there is a bus stop just down the road, for a convenient transportation option. It is just a short distance from Mill Creek and its extensive network of walking trails, and a skate park. Access to Hwy 12 is just 2 minutes away, which opens up plenty of other opportunities in the community. If youre looking for close airport access, its just 4 minutes away with reasonably priced flights to Seattle. A popular summertime food truck event with local food options is held only 5 minutes away. And Bennington Lake, a great place to cool off in the summer, is a 5 minute drive as well.



Pursuing higher education? Students are welcome to become part of this quiet and respectful community. Walla Walla Community College and Whitman College are just 3 minutes away in either direction, and Walla Walla University is 9-10 minutes away.



Welcome Home Properties strives to offer the best in home options throughout Walla Walla and College Place. We provide clean homes with reliable maintenance solutions. All of our properties are completely smoke free, which creates a pleasant and quality atmosphere. All apartments are available for rent on a nondiscriminatory basis.



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of this residence! $38 application fee, apply here --> www.welcomehps.com



(RLNE4822504)