1540 E. Alder

Amenities

w/d hookup parking extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

East side Ground Level Home - Two bedroom one bath ground level home, with W/D hookups, and off street parking. Has additional storage shed. Located near Edison Elementary.



1 Year Lease Required.



Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors (509) 525-0820

www.wallawallarentals.biz

rent@cbfr.biz



"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."



Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.



(RLNE3717843)