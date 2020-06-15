All apartments in Walla Walla
1540 E. Alder
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1540 E. Alder

1540 East Alder Street · (509) 525-0820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1540 East Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1540 E. Alder · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
East side Ground Level Home - Two bedroom one bath ground level home, with W/D hookups, and off street parking. Has additional storage shed. Located near Edison Elementary.

1 Year Lease Required.

Professionally managed by Coldwell Banker First Realtors (509) 525-0820
www.wallawallarentals.biz
rent@cbfr.biz

"Coldwell Banker First Realtors does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency."

Coldwell Banker First Realtors requires tenants to obtain renters insurance and/or liability insurance for losses to personal property due to theft, fire, water damage, pipe leaks and the like. Tenants are required to provide proof of such insurance before move in and over the duration of your tenancy.

(RLNE3717843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 E. Alder have any available units?
1540 E. Alder has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1540 E. Alder have?
Some of 1540 E. Alder's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 E. Alder currently offering any rent specials?
1540 E. Alder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 E. Alder pet-friendly?
No, 1540 E. Alder is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walla Walla.
Does 1540 E. Alder offer parking?
Yes, 1540 E. Alder does offer parking.
Does 1540 E. Alder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 E. Alder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 E. Alder have a pool?
No, 1540 E. Alder does not have a pool.
Does 1540 E. Alder have accessible units?
No, 1540 E. Alder does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 E. Alder have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 E. Alder does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 E. Alder have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 E. Alder does not have units with air conditioning.
