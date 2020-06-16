All apartments in Walla Walla
1025 Statesman St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 PM

1025 Statesman St

1025 Statesman Street · (509) 526-7368
Location

1025 Statesman Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1025 Statesman St · Avail. Jun 25

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1025 Statesman St Available 06/25/20 1025 Statesman St *Storage shed and large garden area* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.

Single family home built in 1935. Pets Negotiable. Features include: Carport and 10x14 storage shed, central ac, gas heat, living room, dining room, laundry room with stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, no microwave, no dishwasher, carport. Large garden area and yard with no fence. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yardcare. No Students.

Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com

Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.

WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.

(RLNE4381938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

