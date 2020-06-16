Amenities

1025 Statesman St Available 06/25/20 1025 Statesman St *Storage shed and large garden area* - DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, YOUR APPLICATION TO RENT MUST BE PRE-APPROVED BEFORE WE CAN SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME IN PERSON. PLEASE FEEL FREE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK THROUGH BELOW AND VIEW THE PHOTOS ON THIS LISTING. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT SKING@WINDERMERE.COM.



Single family home built in 1935. Pets Negotiable. Features include: Carport and 10x14 storage shed, central ac, gas heat, living room, dining room, laundry room with stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, no microwave, no dishwasher, carport. Large garden area and yard with no fence. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yardcare. No Students.



Apply with Windermere Property Management at www.wallarentals.com



Tenants required to carry liability insurance. For more details, please visit www.wallarentals.com, click on Tenants and then Required Liability Insurance.



WPM does not accept comprehensive, reusable tenant screening reports made available by a consumer reporting agency.



