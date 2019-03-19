25811 78th Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upper Gold Beach, Wonderful Neighborhood! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with additional den/office room, all on 1 level. Open floor plan in living room/dining room/kitchen area, all with territorial views. Large, light filled kitchen with plenty of counter top space. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Large yard with plenty of room for gardening and play, plus a garden shed. Peek-a-boo views of the Puget Sound. No fencing around yard. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Great, quiet neighborhood, close to miles of walking on the beach. Pets Negotiable.



See our website for rental criteria and for online application:

https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864 (voice)

206-550-2061 (voice or text)