All apartments in Vashon
Find more places like 25811 78th Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vashon, WA
/
25811 78th Avenue Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25811 78th Avenue Southwest

25811 78th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25811 78th Avenue Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upper Gold Beach, Wonderful Neighborhood! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with additional den/office room, all on 1 level. Open floor plan in living room/dining room/kitchen area, all with territorial views. Large, light filled kitchen with plenty of counter top space. Master bedroom with private bath and walk in closet. Large yard with plenty of room for gardening and play, plus a garden shed. Peek-a-boo views of the Puget Sound. No fencing around yard. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Great, quiet neighborhood, close to miles of walking on the beach. Pets Negotiable.

See our website for rental criteria and for online application:
https:\\vmi.managebuilding.com

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864 (voice)
206-550-2061 (voice or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have any available units?
25811 78th Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
Is 25811 78th Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
25811 78th Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25811 78th Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25811 78th Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 25811 78th Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAGig Harbor, WAParkwood, WADes Moines, WA
SeaTac, WAArtondale, WAFife Heights, WATukwila, WABremerton, WAPort Orchard, WAFife, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAUniversity Place, WAEdgewood, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College