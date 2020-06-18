All apartments in Vashon
22231 103rd Avenue Southwest
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:00 AM

22231 103rd Avenue Southwest

22231 103rd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

22231 103rd Avenue Southwest, Vashon, WA 98070
Vashon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous mid island Feng Shui home in private setting on greenbelt/Judd Creek ravine! Generous, open living spaces with sunken living room and cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths all on 1 level. Large deck overlooking Judd Creek Ravine gives you peaceful outdoor summer dining. Gorgeous outdoor spaces which owner will generously maintain for you! Private setting with plenty of space to roam, play and garden. Play structure for kids. Available from September 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021. No pets please. Laundry in unit. Does not include garage.

Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:

Jan Neutz, Property Manager
VMI Property Management
jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com
206-463-4864

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have any available units?
22231 103rd Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vashon, WA.
What amenities does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
22231 103rd Avenue Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vashon.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest does offer parking.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 22231 103rd Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
