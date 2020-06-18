22231 103rd Avenue Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous mid island Feng Shui home in private setting on greenbelt/Judd Creek ravine! Generous, open living spaces with sunken living room and cozy fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths all on 1 level. Large deck overlooking Judd Creek Ravine gives you peaceful outdoor summer dining. Gorgeous outdoor spaces which owner will generously maintain for you! Private setting with plenty of space to roam, play and garden. Play structure for kids. Available from September 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021. No pets please. Laundry in unit. Does not include garage.



Contact for viewing or questions concerning the listing:



Jan Neutz, Property Manager

VMI Property Management

jneutz@vmipropertymanagement.com

206-463-4864