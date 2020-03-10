9810 60th St Ct W,

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Chambers Bay area 3 bed 2 bath Rambler home, fenced yard and landscaping included in rent! Available NOW! - Welcome home! You must see this charming rambler home ready for rent/lease now. The Chambers bay area is a sought out for the walkablity of the area, this home is just off of Grandview Drive for those who want to enjoy the walk with a view. This home has been well kept with the landscaping services included in the rent - a sprinkler system to use in the summertime! The home welcomes you into a great room area, wood floors and great natural light, the living room has a gas fireplace and large windows to view the back yard area. The gourmet kitchen with gas stove top, double ovens, a wine rack area and great counter space to prepare meals at! The recreation room is off the kitchen with access to the rear yard as well. Built ins to set up your TV and or use the area for a craft room. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer is off this room. The Master suite with great lighting and full closet space and a 3/4 bathroom. off the hallway is two more bedrooms and a full bath with a jetted tub! A must see! Two car garage with storage and remote access. Nice community to call home! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st months rent & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5587863)