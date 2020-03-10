All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 9810 60th St Ct W,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
9810 60th St Ct W,
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

9810 60th St Ct W,

9810 60th Street Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

9810 60th Street Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Chambers Bay area 3 bed 2 bath Rambler home, fenced yard and landscaping included in rent! Available NOW! - Welcome home! You must see this charming rambler home ready for rent/lease now. The Chambers bay area is a sought out for the walkablity of the area, this home is just off of Grandview Drive for those who want to enjoy the walk with a view. This home has been well kept with the landscaping services included in the rent - a sprinkler system to use in the summertime! The home welcomes you into a great room area, wood floors and great natural light, the living room has a gas fireplace and large windows to view the back yard area. The gourmet kitchen with gas stove top, double ovens, a wine rack area and great counter space to prepare meals at! The recreation room is off the kitchen with access to the rear yard as well. Built ins to set up your TV and or use the area for a craft room. Laundry area with full size washer and dryer is off this room. The Master suite with great lighting and full closet space and a 3/4 bathroom. off the hallway is two more bedrooms and a full bath with a jetted tub! A must see! Two car garage with storage and remote access. Nice community to call home! Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st months rent & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5587863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have any available units?
9810 60th St Ct W, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 9810 60th St Ct W, have?
Some of 9810 60th St Ct W,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9810 60th St Ct W, currently offering any rent specials?
9810 60th St Ct W, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9810 60th St Ct W, pet-friendly?
No, 9810 60th St Ct W, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, offer parking?
Yes, 9810 60th St Ct W, offers parking.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9810 60th St Ct W, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have a pool?
No, 9810 60th St Ct W, does not have a pool.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have accessible units?
No, 9810 60th St Ct W, does not have accessible units.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have units with dishwashers?
No, 9810 60th St Ct W, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9810 60th St Ct W, have units with air conditioning?
No, 9810 60th St Ct W, does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 2 Bedroom ApartmentsUniversity Place 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
University Place Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryers
University Place Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College