All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 8408 62nd St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
8408 62nd St W
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

8408 62nd St W

8408 62nd Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8408 62nd Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community. Master Suite has a large walk in closet and a beautiful 5 piece bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has an eating area and breakfast bar. Front yard is maintained by the HOA, the private backyard is fully fenced. Danbridge is a gated community close to shopping, top rated schools, JBLM and the Chambers Bay Golf course, which has sweeping views of the Puget Sound.

Terms: 1 year lease, First month's rent $2195.00 and deposit $2200.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No smoking.

Please contact Andrea Drinkwater at 425-765-0461 for a private viewing.

**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

(RLNE5852117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 62nd St W have any available units?
8408 62nd St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 8408 62nd St W currently offering any rent specials?
8408 62nd St W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 62nd St W pet-friendly?
No, 8408 62nd St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 8408 62nd St W offer parking?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not offer parking.
Does 8408 62nd St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 62nd St W have a pool?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not have a pool.
Does 8408 62nd St W have accessible units?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 62nd St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8408 62nd St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8408 62nd St W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversity Place Apartments with Washer-Dryer
University Place Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College