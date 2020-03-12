8408 62nd St W

Amenities

Spacious 3 BD, 2.5 BA home in University Place! - Enjoy life in this architecturally unique 2-Story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in University Place! Located in the highly sought after Danbridge gated community. Master Suite has a large walk in closet and a beautiful 5 piece bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor and carpet on the second floor. Formal living room and dining room. Kitchen has an eating area and breakfast bar. Front yard is maintained by the HOA, the private backyard is fully fenced. Danbridge is a gated community close to shopping, top rated schools, JBLM and the Chambers Bay Golf course, which has sweeping views of the Puget Sound.



Terms: 1 year lease, First month's rent $2195.00 and deposit $2200.00; Application fee of $40 per person over the age of 18. Pets will be accepted on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No smoking.



Please contact Andrea Drinkwater at 425-765-0461 for a private viewing.



**Please note that if you apply online, the $40 per adult 18 and over application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



