University Place, WA
8335 59th St W
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

8335 59th St W

8335 59th Street West · No Longer Available
University Place
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8335 59th Street West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom in the gated community of Danbridge! - **Application Pending**
The main floor consists of a uniquely remodeled open concept floorplan which features Brazilian teak floors through out. You will love the chefs kitchen with granite counters, Stainless appliances convection oven & front sitting room with gas frplc. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms plus a loft/den/flex room, master en-suite with separate shower & soaking tub. The main guest bathroom has access from the hall and the 2nd bedroom. The 3rd bedroom has a slider to the side yard. Small deck area for BBQ, 2-car gararage, and A/C! Pet may be considered on case by case basis.

Jason@havenrent.com

#707

(RLNE4142663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 59th St W have any available units?
8335 59th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 8335 59th St W have?
Some of 8335 59th St W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 59th St W currently offering any rent specials?
8335 59th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 59th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8335 59th St W is pet friendly.
Does 8335 59th St W offer parking?
Yes, 8335 59th St W offers parking.
Does 8335 59th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 59th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 59th St W have a pool?
No, 8335 59th St W does not have a pool.
Does 8335 59th St W have accessible units?
No, 8335 59th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 59th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8335 59th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8335 59th St W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8335 59th St W has units with air conditioning.
