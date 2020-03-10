8306 52nd ST Ct W

Amenities
University Place Rambler with Back Yard Access to Park! - This Academy Terrace home in is a rare availability in beautiful University Place!
Upon entering the home, find a spacious living room with decorative-only fire place and large windows inviting natural light!
To the left of the entry, an open kitchen with space for a dining room table provides access to the fenced yard, which opens to a park with basketball court and park equipment!
2 secondary bedrooms share quick access to a full-sized hall bathroom and the master bedroom has it's very own bathroom with a shower and also a HUGE walk in closet.
A laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and an extra large 2-car garage with storage cabinets and a work bench complete this rare UP find!
This home has NEW Flooring throughout & Fresh Paint.
RENT: $1795.00
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
SCREENING FEE: $50 Per Applicant
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
PET POLICY: Very small, adult dog will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee.
CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1937984)