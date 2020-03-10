All apartments in University Place
Find more places like 8306 52nd ST Ct W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Place, WA
/
8306 52nd ST Ct W
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

8306 52nd ST Ct W

8306 52nd Street Court West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University Place
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8306 52nd Street Court West, University Place, WA 98467
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
University Place Rambler with Back Yard Access to Park! - This Academy Terrace home in is a rare availability in beautiful University Place!

Upon entering the home, find a spacious living room with decorative-only fire place and large windows inviting natural light!

To the left of the entry, an open kitchen with space for a dining room table provides access to the fenced yard, which opens to a park with basketball court and park equipment!

2 secondary bedrooms share quick access to a full-sized hall bathroom and the master bedroom has it's very own bathroom with a shower and also a HUGE walk in closet.

A laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and an extra large 2-car garage with storage cabinets and a work bench complete this rare UP find!

This home has NEW Flooring throughout & Fresh Paint.

RENT: $1795.00

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING FEE: $50 Per Applicant

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: Very small, adult dog will be considered on a case by case basis with a pet fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Katie Howard; Email: katiehoward@parkwoodrentals.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1937984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have any available units?
8306 52nd ST Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have?
Some of 8306 52nd ST Ct W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8306 52nd ST Ct W currently offering any rent specials?
8306 52nd ST Ct W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8306 52nd ST Ct W pet-friendly?
Yes, 8306 52nd ST Ct W is pet friendly.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W offer parking?
Yes, 8306 52nd ST Ct W offers parking.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8306 52nd ST Ct W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have a pool?
No, 8306 52nd ST Ct W does not have a pool.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have accessible units?
No, 8306 52nd ST Ct W does not have accessible units.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8306 52nd ST Ct W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8306 52nd ST Ct W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8306 52nd ST Ct W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West
University Place, WA 98466
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W
University Place, WA 98466

Similar Pages

University Place 1 BedroomsUniversity Place 2 Bedrooms
University Place Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversity Place Dog Friendly Apartments
University Place Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WA
Lake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College