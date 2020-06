Amenities

Beautiful two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Desired Community of University Place. This home features a formal living room, dining room and rec room; great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with eat in area. Fenced back yard with landscaping. Plenty of natural lighting throughout the home. First, last and deposit required at move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.