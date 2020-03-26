4503 69th Ave Ct West

Amenities

Live the good life on a quiet 1/4 acre lot in the city - Lovely 3 BDRM / 2 BATH tri-level...

on a HUGE 1/4 Ac. landscaped lot under towering fir trees...

on the cul-de-sac of a dead end street...

in the very desirable University Place area!



Enjoy summer BBQs on the wooden deck (just off the kitchen) in the VERY PRIVATE low-maintenance back yard. The kids will love the additional LARGE GRASS PLAY AREA in the side yard.



Here are the main features in this SPOTLESS home:

- 3 bedrooms / 2 1/4 bathrooms (spacious master suite with deck overlooking rear yard)

- Family room in lower level

- Like-new carpets / fresh paint thru-out

- HARDWOOD FLOORS in lvg rm, dining rm, kitchen and entry.

- Granite counters in the kitchen

- Washer & Dryer included



