Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

3422 Morrison Rd. W

3422 Morrison Road West · No Longer Available
Location

3422 Morrison Road West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 3 Bedroom Condo FOR RENT in University Place - Close to Everything!! - What a cute home! This roomy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located on a quiet street, and features a private patio courtyard for sunny outdoor living. Other features: new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, large open living/dining space, lots of storage and attached garage. Fantastic location in University place: walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants, library, post office and University Place Town Center. Great parking! There are 3 parking spots for this unit: one-car attached garage, one spot in front of garage, and one spot to the right of garage in front of shrubs. Great access to Hwy 16 and I-5! Tenant to pay all utilities, including a $30 flat fee for water. No pets, please. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: No pets for this property, sorry.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have any available units?
3422 Morrison Rd. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have?
Some of 3422 Morrison Rd. W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3422 Morrison Rd. W currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Morrison Rd. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Morrison Rd. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3422 Morrison Rd. W is pet friendly.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W offer parking?
Yes, 3422 Morrison Rd. W offers parking.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3422 Morrison Rd. W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have a pool?
No, 3422 Morrison Rd. W does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have accessible units?
No, 3422 Morrison Rd. W does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3422 Morrison Rd. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Morrison Rd. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Morrison Rd. W does not have units with air conditioning.
