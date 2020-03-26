3422 Morrison Rd. W

Amenities

Adorable 3 Bedroom Condo FOR RENT in University Place - Close to Everything!! - What a cute home! This roomy 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located on a quiet street, and features a private patio courtyard for sunny outdoor living. Other features: new washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, large open living/dining space, lots of storage and attached garage. Fantastic location in University place: walking distance to Whole Foods, Trader Joes, restaurants, library, post office and University Place Town Center. Great parking! There are 3 parking spots for this unit: one-car attached garage, one spot in front of garage, and one spot to the right of garage in front of shrubs. Great access to Hwy 16 and I-5! Tenant to pay all utilities, including a $30 flat fee for water. No pets, please. Make an appointment to view this great home today!



