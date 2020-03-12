3406 71st Ave Ct West

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,250 sqft of open living space, exposed beam vaulted ceilings, fireplace and large deck, this home will not last long! Located in a 55 plus community, nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a park-like setting adjacent to greenbelt! Walking distance to the library, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside this beautiful home and notice the hardwood floor entrance and vaulted ceilings into the open-layout concept of the great room. The living room boasts a cozy fireplace with mosaic tile surround and wood mantle and has a slider door for access to the large, new deck. The backyard is all ready for BBQ's and gatherings. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets and eat-in dining area for easy entertaining. The master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom are on the first floor for added convenience. A closet laundry area is all ready to go with washer and dryer hook-ups.



Upstairs are two adorable bedrooms and hall bathroom. One room boasts a large walk-in closet! Manager lives on site and takes care of all lawn maintenance!



Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Double sinks in Master Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Deck