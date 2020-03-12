All apartments in University Place
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

3406 71st Ave Ct West

3406 71st Avenue Court West · No Longer Available
Location

3406 71st Avenue Court West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex! With 1,250 sqft of open living space, exposed beam vaulted ceilings, fireplace and large deck, this home will not last long! Located in a 55 plus community, nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a park-like setting adjacent to greenbelt! Walking distance to the library, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside this beautiful home and notice the hardwood floor entrance and vaulted ceilings into the open-layout concept of the great room. The living room boasts a cozy fireplace with mosaic tile surround and wood mantle and has a slider door for access to the large, new deck. The backyard is all ready for BBQ's and gatherings. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets and eat-in dining area for easy entertaining. The master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom are on the first floor for added convenience. A closet laundry area is all ready to go with washer and dryer hook-ups.

Upstairs are two adorable bedrooms and hall bathroom. One room boasts a large walk-in closet! Manager lives on site and takes care of all lawn maintenance!

Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Amenities: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fireplace, Vaulted ceilings, Double sinks in Master Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Deck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have any available units?
3406 71st Ave Ct West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
What amenities does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have?
Some of 3406 71st Ave Ct West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 71st Ave Ct West currently offering any rent specials?
3406 71st Ave Ct West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 71st Ave Ct West pet-friendly?
No, 3406 71st Ave Ct West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Place.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West offer parking?
Yes, 3406 71st Ave Ct West offers parking.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 71st Ave Ct West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have a pool?
No, 3406 71st Ave Ct West does not have a pool.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have accessible units?
No, 3406 71st Ave Ct West does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 71st Ave Ct West has units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 71st Ave Ct West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 71st Ave Ct West does not have units with air conditioning.
