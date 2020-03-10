2004 Grandview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466 University Place
Vintage craftsman house built in 1925 owner looking for people or a couple to rent his house and work to turn it into an sublet. Income will go to tenant. Management skills and desire to live in a beautiful place mandatory. This will be a business partnership to create awareness and support for LGBTQ golf community. The house is near Marina and Golf Course.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 2004 Grandview Dr West have any available units?
2004 Grandview Dr West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Place, WA.
Is 2004 Grandview Dr West currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Grandview Dr West is not currently offering any rent specials.