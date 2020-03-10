All apartments in University Place
2004 Grandview Dr West
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2004 Grandview Dr West

2004 Grandview Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Grandview Drive West, University Place, WA 98466
University Place

Vintage craftsman house built in 1925 owner looking for people or a couple to rent his house and work to turn it into an sublet. Income will go to tenant. Management skills and desire to live in a beautiful place mandatory. This will be a business partnership to create awareness and support for LGBTQ golf community. The house is near Marina and Golf Course.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

