Redmond home - Property Id: 55236
Address: 9244 226th PL NE, Redmond, WA 98053. Don't disturb owners/tenants living on the premises.
Highlights of home
1. Single Family house with 2000sft living area. It's in a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood.
2. 3 bed, 2.5 baths, with loft area. 2 car garage. comes with Fireplace, outdoor gas grill, all appliances, high-end washer/dryer, downstairs is all wood flooring, etc.
3. Walkable to award-winning Rosa parks elementary school and lots of parks and trails.
4. Close to Microsoft, AT&T, Google campus, Facebook, I 520, Redmond town center, lots of restaurants, shopping centers, lots of Carpools to Microsoft.
5. Prefer 1 yr or longer lease.
6. 10 minutes drive to Redmond town center, 15 min to Kirkland, 25 min to Seattle.
7. Rent is $2900.00/month, a deposit of $2900.00 Pet deposits/rent apply.
8. Contact thankyou4email at Gmail dot com or 425-445-7333 for showings.
Property Id 55236
No Pets Allowed
