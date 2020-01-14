Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Redmond home - Property Id: 55236



Address: 9244 226th PL NE, Redmond, WA 98053. Don't disturb owners/tenants living on the premises.



Highlights of home

1. Single Family house with 2000sft living area. It's in a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood.

2. 3 bed, 2.5 baths, with loft area. 2 car garage. comes with Fireplace, outdoor gas grill, all appliances, high-end washer/dryer, downstairs is all wood flooring, etc.

3. Walkable to award-winning Rosa parks elementary school and lots of parks and trails.

4. Close to Microsoft, AT&T, Google campus, Facebook, I 520, Redmond town center, lots of restaurants, shopping centers, lots of Carpools to Microsoft.

5. Prefer 1 yr or longer lease.

6. 10 minutes drive to Redmond town center, 15 min to Kirkland, 25 min to Seattle.

7. Rent is $2900.00/month, a deposit of $2900.00 Pet deposits/rent apply.

8. Contact thankyou4email at Gmail dot com or 425-445-7333 for showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55236

Property Id 55236



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5394729)