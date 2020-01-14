All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

9244 226th PL NE

9244 226th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9244 226th Place Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Redmond home - Property Id: 55236

Address: 9244 226th PL NE, Redmond, WA 98053. Don't disturb owners/tenants living on the premises.

Highlights of home
1. Single Family house with 2000sft living area. It's in a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood.
2. 3 bed, 2.5 baths, with loft area. 2 car garage. comes with Fireplace, outdoor gas grill, all appliances, high-end washer/dryer, downstairs is all wood flooring, etc.
3. Walkable to award-winning Rosa parks elementary school and lots of parks and trails.
4. Close to Microsoft, AT&T, Google campus, Facebook, I 520, Redmond town center, lots of restaurants, shopping centers, lots of Carpools to Microsoft.
5. Prefer 1 yr or longer lease.
6. 10 minutes drive to Redmond town center, 15 min to Kirkland, 25 min to Seattle.
7. Rent is $2900.00/month, a deposit of $2900.00 Pet deposits/rent apply.
8. Contact thankyou4email at Gmail dot com or 425-445-7333 for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/55236
Property Id 55236

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5394729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 226th PL NE have any available units?
9244 226th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 9244 226th PL NE have?
Some of 9244 226th PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9244 226th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
9244 226th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 226th PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9244 226th PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 9244 226th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 9244 226th PL NE offers parking.
Does 9244 226th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9244 226th PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 226th PL NE have a pool?
No, 9244 226th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 9244 226th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 9244 226th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 226th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9244 226th PL NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 226th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9244 226th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
