Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
8213 - 233rd Place N.E.
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

8213 - 233rd Place N.E.

8213 233rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8213 233rd Place Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
8213 - 233rd Place N.E. Available 07/01/19 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Redmond Ridge - Move in special $2,600.00 for the month of July.
Wonderful two story home in Redmond Ridge community. Close to Microsoft and Redmond Town Center! This inviting home features open floor plan with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upper-level features: master suite w/ large walk-in closet and double vanity, two bedrooms, and a utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Large deck with a privacy fence that backs to greenbelt. A must see!! NO PETS

(RLNE4936382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have any available units?
8213 - 233rd Place N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have?
Some of 8213 - 233rd Place N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
8213 - 233rd Place N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. offer parking?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have a pool?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have accessible units?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 - 233rd Place N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
