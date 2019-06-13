Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

8213 - 233rd Place N.E. Available 07/01/19 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Redmond Ridge - Move in special $2,600.00 for the month of July.

Wonderful two story home in Redmond Ridge community. Close to Microsoft and Redmond Town Center! This inviting home features open floor plan with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Upper-level features: master suite w/ large walk-in closet and double vanity, two bedrooms, and a utility room with full-size washer & dryer. Large deck with a privacy fence that backs to greenbelt. A must see!! NO PETS



