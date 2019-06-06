All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:13 AM

22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir

22712 Northeast Fern Reach Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22712 Northeast Fern Reach Circle, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! House for Rent in Redmond Ridge! Top-Rated LWSD Schools! Spacious and light filled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom plus a loft. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, huge pantry space, Stainless steel appliances stay with the property, hardwood flooring on the main level. Master Bedroom has a tub, shower, and built-in walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Rosa Parks Elementary and Brand New Timberline Middle school are in walking distance. Shops, restaurants, trails, etc are minutes away.
Additionally, a wall mount TV in loft along with an entertainment center. Ikea Ramberg closet in guest bedroom.
Conditions:
1. Monthly rental - $2999
2. Move in fee - First-month rent ($2999), Last month rent ($2999), Non-refundable cleaning fee - $300.
3. Security Deposit - $3000. We will collect this upon signing the leasing agreement.
4. Screening Fee - $29.95 +tax for each adult member.
5. Tenants responsible to pay the Utilities ( Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Electricity ), HOA dues and lawn maintenance.
6. Landlord is responsible for the sewer capacity charges.
7. No pets and No smoking.
8. Available - now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have any available units?
22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have?
Some of 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir currently offering any rent specials?
22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir pet-friendly?
No, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir offer parking?
Yes, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir offers parking.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have a pool?
No, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir does not have a pool.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have accessible units?
No, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WACottage Lake, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASilver Firs, WASnoqualmie, WA
Monroe, WAMill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAEastmont, WAFairwood, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College