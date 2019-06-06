22712 Ne Fern Reach Cir

Amenities
Location! House for Rent in Redmond Ridge! Top-Rated LWSD Schools! Spacious and light filled home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathroom plus a loft. Granite Countertops in Kitchen, huge pantry space, Stainless steel appliances stay with the property, hardwood flooring on the main level. Master Bedroom has a tub, shower, and built-in walk-in closet. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage space. Rosa Parks Elementary and Brand New Timberline Middle school are in walking distance. Shops, restaurants, trails, etc are minutes away.
Additionally, a wall mount TV in loft along with an entertainment center. Ikea Ramberg closet in guest bedroom.
Conditions:
1. Monthly rental - $2999
2. Move in fee - First-month rent ($2999), Last month rent ($2999), Non-refundable cleaning fee - $300.
3. Security Deposit - $3000. We will collect this upon signing the leasing agreement.
4. Screening Fee - $29.95 +tax for each adult member.
5. Tenants responsible to pay the Utilities ( Water, Sewer, Garbage, Gas, and Electricity ), HOA dues and lawn maintenance.
6. Landlord is responsible for the sewer capacity charges.
7. No pets and No smoking.
8. Available - now