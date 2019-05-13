21060 Northeast 91st Street

Amenities

Lovingly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home opens door to refined living at Union Hill set upon an expansive 14,500 square foot lot. Bright spaces abound from the moment you step into the home- Gas fireplace, built-in cabinets & skylight in the family room off kitchen, great gathering place that opens to the entertainment sized deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets & flooring, gas range & breakfast bar w/adjacent eating space w/bay window. The home includes spacious master bedroom with double closets and bathroom. There are two additional spacious bedrooms and the second bathroom offers room with plenty of storage. The private backyard is ready for casual weekend socializing with covered deck w/ bench seating over looks peaceful yard. Evenings come alive with s'mores around the campfire for dining al fresco on the deck. Live in the heart of the Eastside near sought after Lake Washington schools with convenient access to the tech corridor and Microsoft, just moments from all of the recreation that downtown Redmond offers.

