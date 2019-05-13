All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
21060 Northeast 91st Street
21060 Northeast 91st Street

21060 Northeast 91st Street · No Longer Available
21060 Northeast 91st Street, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
range
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Lovingly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home opens door to refined living at Union Hill set upon an expansive 14,500 square foot lot. Bright spaces abound from the moment you step into the home- Gas fireplace, built-in cabinets & skylight in the family room off kitchen, great gathering place that opens to the entertainment sized deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets & flooring, gas range & breakfast bar w/adjacent eating space w/bay window. The home includes spacious master bedroom with double closets and bathroom. There are two additional spacious bedrooms and the second bathroom offers room with plenty of storage. The private backyard is ready for casual weekend socializing with covered deck w/ bench seating over looks peaceful yard. Evenings come alive with s'mores around the campfire for dining al fresco on the deck. Live in the heart of the Eastside near sought after Lake Washington schools with convenient access to the tech corridor and Microsoft, just moments from all of the recreation that downtown Redmond offers.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have any available units?
21060 Northeast 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
What amenities does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have?
Some of 21060 Northeast 91st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21060 Northeast 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
21060 Northeast 91st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21060 Northeast 91st Street pet-friendly?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street offer parking?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have a pool?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21060 Northeast 91st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21060 Northeast 91st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
