All apartments in Union Hill-Novelty Hill
Find more places like 10620 221st Lane NE #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA
/
10620 221st Lane NE #102
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

10620 221st Lane NE #102

10620 221st Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10620 221st Lane Northeast, Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA 98053
Union Hill-Novelty Hill

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Redmond Ridge Condo with Tandem Garage - This conveniently located Redmond Ridge condo is very attractive! This unit is a ground floor corner unit and comes with a tandem garage. The home features a bright open floor plan with brand new carpet and fresh paint, a large kitchen, gas fireplace in the living room for cozy evenings, 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Minutes from downtown Redmond and WA-520. Water, Garbage, and Sewer are the responsibility of the tenants. A $13.50 administrative monthly utility billing fee will apply. Sorry no pets. For a personal viewing please call Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3694759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have any available units?
10620 221st Lane NE #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, WA.
Is 10620 221st Lane NE #102 currently offering any rent specials?
10620 221st Lane NE #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 221st Lane NE #102 pet-friendly?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Hill-Novelty Hill.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 offer parking?
Yes, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 offers parking.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have a pool?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 does not have a pool.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have accessible units?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 221st Lane NE #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 221st Lane NE #102 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADuvall, WAWoodinville, WAKlahanie, WANewcastle, WASnoqualmie, WAMonroe, WA
Mill Creek East, WAMercer Island, WABothell West, WAKenmore, WAMill Creek, WAMartha Lake, WAFairwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WATukwila, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College