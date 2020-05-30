10620 221st Lane NE #102

Amenities

Charming Redmond Ridge Condo with Tandem Garage - This conveniently located Redmond Ridge condo is very attractive! This unit is a ground floor corner unit and comes with a tandem garage. The home features a bright open floor plan with brand new carpet and fresh paint, a large kitchen, gas fireplace in the living room for cozy evenings, 2 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Minutes from downtown Redmond and WA-520. Water, Garbage, and Sewer are the responsibility of the tenants. A $13.50 administrative monthly utility billing fee will apply. Sorry no pets. For a personal viewing please call Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694759)