3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1212 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Capitol Heights
1221 Mottman Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1221 sqft
Capitol Heights in Turnwater, Seattle offer country-style living with a resort finish. Gorgeous pool and fitness center. Outside there are walking trails and a wooded setting for nature lovers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,122
1355 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7137 Bronington DR SW
7137 Bronington Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
7137 Bronington DR SW Available 07/08/20 Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with A/C! Tumwater School District. - Large 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths.Main floor offers formal living room or dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Rockcreek Ln SW
1372 Rockcreek Lane Southwest, Tumwater, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2316 sqft
Beautiful 3BR 2.5BA Home Located on Tumwater Hill - This Beautiful 3BR 2.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW
7101 Rothenberg Drive Southwest, Tumwater, WA
7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices.
1 of 29
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
802 Barclift Lane SE Unit A
802 Barclift Lane Southeast, Tumwater, WA
Pending Applications Brand new construction with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in Tumwater. - Pending Applications! Brand new construction home! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1097 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
15 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1202 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Mount Baker Street
5610 Mount Baker Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
5610 Mount Baker Street Available 07/13/20 5610 Mount Baker Street - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage offers you and your family 1688 square feet o living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 Quince St Ne
402 Quince Street Northeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1909 sqft
Olympia 3 Bedroom Home Available June 1st!!!! - This Victorian-era home features 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, a sun-lit office, plenty of storage, 9-foot ceilings, original floors, and loads of charm, walking distance to coffee shops, and
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12144 Blake St. SE
12144 Blake Street Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
- (RLNE5756958)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1718 Jasmine St NW
1718 Jasmine Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1655 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION; Nice Sized West Side Home-NO PETS - Avail Approximately 6/10/2020**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**NO PETS* 3 BD, 2.5 BA, 1655 SF 2 story home on the West-side of Olympia. Brand new carpet in the family room and living room.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2203 Crestwood Pl NW
2203 Crestwood Place Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1993 sqft
Cooper Crest 3 bedroom + Den & Loft home with 2.5 baths, built in 2006 with 1993 sq. ft. Open kitchen features refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, & microwave. Washer/Dryer hook-ups.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
516 Fire Willow St NW - 4
516 Firewillow Street Northwest, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Modern, clean and like new! Huge garage, large master bedroom with master bath, private fenced yard area, garage w/remote, gorgeous kitchen with all stainless appliances and slab countertops, open concept to living/eating area, balcony off of
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.
