/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tumwater, WA
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Montair at Somerset Hill
1704 Barnes Blvd SW, Tumwater, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
987 sqft
Located close to the Olympic Mountains and beautiful Puget Sound. In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features basketball court, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
The Villas at Kennedy Creek
1978 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1124 sqft
The Villas at Kennedy Creek apartments and corporate suites offer both short-term and long-term leases. Furnished apartments are also available. Units include in-unit laundry, outdoor space, and garages.
Results within 1 mile of Tumwater
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
892 sqft
If you're looking for entertainment outside of the community, you don't have to go far! Located in the heart of prestigious West Olympia, The Park at Cooper Point Apartments' unique setting alongside Yauger Park offers residents miles of jogging
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
921 sqft
Nestled on 18 beautiful acres framed with a rolling park-like setting, Black Lake Apartments offers pleasant landscaped views as well as spacious recreational areas. West Olympia's favorite community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Westside
16 Units Available
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1079 sqft
Just off I-5 and near the Cinemark Century Olympia, these units offer a breakfast nook, private balconies, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. On-site you enjoy covered parking, pool, racquetball court and play area.
Results within 5 miles of Tumwater
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
181 Units Available
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,703
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1065 sqft
Capitol City on the Course is close to area shopping and dining, with easy freeway access. Everything you need is on site: golf, pool, courts, and a spa. Enjoy in-unit washer/dryer, extra-storage, and soothing decor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5123 66th Ave SE
5123 66th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1194 sqft
Lacey at Golf Course - Open Concept 2BD/2BA Duplex - This lovely updated Lacey duplex is just off of Yelm Highway with view of the golf course! Open Concept 1194 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath. Master has huge walk-in closet and on-suite.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
107 Rogers st nw
107 Rogers St NW, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEWLY REMODEL 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 78839 BRAND NEW REMODELED 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH ALOT OF UPGRADES.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE
5224 Ivy Hill Lane Southeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
5224 Ivy Hill Ln SE Available 07/08/20 Rambler - 2 bedroom/1.75 bath patio home - N. Thurston School District - 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler. Spacious living room with several large windows, vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Westside
1 Unit Available
816 Thomas St SW
816 Thomas Street Southwest, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION; West-side Home with Hardwood Floors - Avail Approx Now**12 Month Lease**No Smoking**No Pets $1,000 Refundable Security Deposit $200 Non-Refundable Fee $42 Application Fee/Per Applicant Applies (anyone over 18 to occupy the
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Tullis St NE
422 Tullis St NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with carpet - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath , living room dining room combo, washer dryer hook ups , fenced back yard No Pets , No Smoking , 1 Year lease .
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Upper Eastside
1 Unit Available
1940 Olympia Avenue Northeast - 1
1940 Olympia Ave NE, Olympia, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1150 sqft
Beautiful modern townhome, Air conditioning, large 2-car garage, yard fully fenced, double master bedroom floorplan, open living/kitchen concept, crisp cool styling with granite slab counters, stainless appliances, soft closing cabinet drawers,
Results within 10 miles of Tumwater
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
5 Units Available
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1010 sqft
Comfort meets convenience in these stylish apartments offering in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and cozy fireplaces. Community features business center with free Wi-Fi, sparkling pool, and nearby access to dining and I-5.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
918 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.
Similar Pages
Tumwater Apartments with GarageTumwater Apartments with GymTumwater Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTumwater Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WATacoma, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WA
Des Moines, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASumner, WAGraham, WAPort Orchard, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA