Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

7101 Rothenberg Dr SW Available 05/15/20 REDUCED! Lovely Tumwater Home 4BR/2BA With Garage - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a great Tumwater neighborhood. Close to shopping, I-5 and WA State offices. Open design with great architectural details. Wood floors, large kitchen with island and fireplace in the living room. Nicely landscaped with privacy fenced back yard and patio area.



Don't let this one get away! Available May 15th



Tumwater School District



Lease Term: 12 Months

Holding/Security Deposit: $2250

Small Dog Negotiable

No Smoking

Applications: $42/Adult

Applications are submitted online through www.greenerentals.com



Holding Deposit Agreement is required to pull listing and hold property during application process



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5733027)