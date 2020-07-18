All apartments in Tumwater
Tumwater, WA
408 M Street Southeast
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:58 AM

408 M Street Southeast

408 M Street Southeast · (360) 427-1339
Tumwater
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

408 M Street Southeast, Tumwater, WA 98501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come enjoy all that Tumwater has to offer. This classic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is now available. Featuring fully remodeled spacious rooms, fenced back yard-patio and bonus room. Entertain this summer in the fully equipped kitchen w/ bar eating room off of the dining room. Enjoy privacy with the master on one end of home. Dog friendly w/ add security deposit, no cats. Wood fireplace is not to be used. Utilities not included, lawn maintenance included in rent. Renters Insurance required, minimum security deposit of $2150. 1 Year Lease. Find additional information and application on our website at: www.mellpm.com. Showing appointments will only be scheduled by phone, two participants maximum w/face masks required to follow WA State Realtor Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 M Street Southeast have any available units?
408 M Street Southeast has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 M Street Southeast have?
Some of 408 M Street Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 M Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
408 M Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 M Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 M Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 408 M Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 408 M Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 408 M Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 M Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 M Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 408 M Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 408 M Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 408 M Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 408 M Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 M Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 M Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 M Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
