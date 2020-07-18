408 M Street Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come enjoy all that Tumwater has to offer. This classic 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is now available. Featuring fully remodeled spacious rooms, fenced back yard-patio and bonus room. Entertain this summer in the fully equipped kitchen w/ bar eating room off of the dining room. Enjoy privacy with the master on one end of home. Dog friendly w/ add security deposit, no cats. Wood fireplace is not to be used. Utilities not included, lawn maintenance included in rent. Renters Insurance required, minimum security deposit of $2150. 1 Year Lease. Find additional information and application on our website at: www.mellpm.com. Showing appointments will only be scheduled by phone, two participants maximum w/face masks required to follow WA State Realtor Guidelines.