Apartment List
/
WA
/
tukwila
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McMicken
2 Units Available
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,487
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 21 at 11:39pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
3826 S 178th St
3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1540 sqft
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
International District
13 Units Available
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,535
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
860 sqft
Metropolitan Park apartments is the premier choice for pet-friendly, quality homes in the busting International District near downtown Seattle, WA.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Woodmont
10 Units Available
Saddlebrook
2100 S 260th St, Des Moines, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
West of I-5 blocks from Poverty Bay. Close to Saltwater State Park. Seasonal pool and hot tub, tanning studio and gym. High speed internet access on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
International District
10 Units Available
Icon
400 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
683 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! NEAR STADIUMS, TRANSIT, & RESTAURANTS Welcome Home to Icon Apartments! Our Spacious Apartment Homes are conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Delridge
16 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1108 sqft
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien. Gorgeous views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St, Kent, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with breakfast bars and ceiling fans. Lots of on-site amenities, including a fitness center, business center, and playground. Assigned covered parking. Relax at nearby Hogan Park. Minutes from Highway 167.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Kently Pointe
4724 S 272nd St, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,351
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1100 sqft
Kently Pointe wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
City Guide for Tukwila, WA

"Well I saw Godzilla, eat up Tukwila, then he went down he ate Renton for dessert. He couldn't stand the aroma, of the north side of Tacoma, so he gobbled up Puyallup with a burp. Now some folks saw him hurryin' down the south side of Burien, they all yelled out "oh, no!" He wandered into SeaTac and ordered a Big Mac..." (- Dave Phillips, "Godzilla Ate Tukwila")

The first inhabitants of Tukwila were Duwamish Indians who chose the name because it refers to the great number of hazelnut trees they found growing wild along the riverbanks. Settlers came and turned it into a farming community, and from there it grew into the Seattle suburb it is today. Tukwila's location at the junction of I-5 and I-405, along with it's proximity to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, make it very conveniently located, even if you're not Godzilla. Snow-capped volcanoes, emerald-green forests, and sandy shores await exploration. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Tukwila? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tukwila, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tukwila renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tukwila 1 BedroomsTukwila 2 BedroomsTukwila 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTukwila 3 BedroomsTukwila Accessible ApartmentsTukwila Apartments with Balcony
Tukwila Apartments with GarageTukwila Apartments with GymTukwila Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTukwila Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTukwila Apartments with Parking
Tukwila Apartments with PoolTukwila Apartments with Washer-DryerTukwila Dog Friendly ApartmentsTukwila Pet Friendly PlacesTukwila Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WA
Fife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tukwila Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College