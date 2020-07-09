Rent Calculator
4428 S 146th St
4428 South 146th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4428 South 146th Street, Tukwila, WA 98168
Thorndyke
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio in Tukwila. $1050 plus $150 for utilities and eletricity a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4428 S 146th St have any available units?
4428 S 146th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tukwila, WA
.
Is 4428 S 146th St currently offering any rent specials?
4428 S 146th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 S 146th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 S 146th St is pet friendly.
Does 4428 S 146th St offer parking?
Yes, 4428 S 146th St offers parking.
Does 4428 S 146th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4428 S 146th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 S 146th St have a pool?
No, 4428 S 146th St does not have a pool.
Does 4428 S 146th St have accessible units?
No, 4428 S 146th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 S 146th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 S 146th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4428 S 146th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4428 S 146th St does not have units with air conditioning.
