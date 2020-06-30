14630 46th ave s

Amenities

Room A&B $1600/mth included all utilities or single room $800/month included all utilities. The house has 2 levels, room A,B & C are in the upper level. Room D & E are in the lower level. Room C & E are taken. Each level has separate entrance & kitchen. Right now only room A&B in the upper level. Room C is already taken. The common areas in the upper level are kitchen, bathroom, living room, dining room, garage & front yard.

- Near shopping mall centers, restaurants, free ways etc.

- Walking distance to Tukwila library, schools, Tukwila swimming pool & Tukwila light rail station.

- Safe and quiet neighborhood.

- Property manager office is in the lower level. The property manager might be in & out her office often between 11am-3pm without notice to make sure the common areas are clean. To move in, pay first & last month rent and the deposit. To see the rooms, finish step 1-5:

Select APPLY NOW, answer couple questions then select START MY APPLICATION & finish step 1 to 5 completely.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163052p

No Pets Allowed



