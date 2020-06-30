All apartments in Tukwila
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

14630 46th ave s

14630 46th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

14630 46th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA 98168
Thorndyke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Room A & B sharing - Property Id: 163052

Room A&B $1600/mth included all utilities or single room $800/month included all utilities. The house has 2 levels, room A,B & C are in the upper level. Room D & E are in the lower level. Room C & E are taken. Each level has separate entrance & kitchen. Right now only room A&B in the upper level. Room C is already taken. The common areas in the upper level are kitchen, bathroom, living room, dining room, garage & front yard.
- Near shopping mall centers, restaurants, free ways etc.
- Walking distance to Tukwila library, schools, Tukwila swimming pool & Tukwila light rail station.
- Safe and quiet neighborhood.
- Property manager office is in the lower level. The property manager might be in & out her office often between 11am-3pm without notice to make sure the common areas are clean. To move in, pay first & last month rent and the deposit. To see the rooms, finish step 1-5:
Select APPLY NOW, answer couple questions then select START MY APPLICATION & finish step 1 to 5 completely.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163052p
Property Id 163052

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5187114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14630 46th ave s have any available units?
14630 46th ave s doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tukwila, WA.
What amenities does 14630 46th ave s have?
Some of 14630 46th ave s's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14630 46th ave s currently offering any rent specials?
14630 46th ave s is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14630 46th ave s pet-friendly?
No, 14630 46th ave s is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tukwila.
Does 14630 46th ave s offer parking?
Yes, 14630 46th ave s offers parking.
Does 14630 46th ave s have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14630 46th ave s offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14630 46th ave s have a pool?
Yes, 14630 46th ave s has a pool.
Does 14630 46th ave s have accessible units?
No, 14630 46th ave s does not have accessible units.
Does 14630 46th ave s have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14630 46th ave s has units with dishwashers.
Does 14630 46th ave s have units with air conditioning?
No, 14630 46th ave s does not have units with air conditioning.

