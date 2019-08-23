Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

726 NE Flagstone Ln. Available 09/02/19 3-Bedroom Home~ Coming Soon - Showings start Aug. 28th - No showings before Aug. 28th

This three-bedroom home is conveniently located in the Central Kitsap School District close to schools, shopping, Kitsap Naval Base and bus lines. The main level features a living room, dining room, half bath/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and kitchen. Kitchen has all standard electric kitchen appliances, lots of cabinet space, and access to the one-car garage. Upstairs features include the large master suite with walk-in closet and full bath plus two more bedrooms and another full bath. Limited parking.

No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires

pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com

Tenant screening and credit check required.

We do not allow "reusable screening reports."

A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.



Most questions can be answered by going to our website.

Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.



(RLNE2186342)