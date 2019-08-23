All apartments in Tracyton
Tracyton, WA
726 NE Flagstone Ln.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

726 NE Flagstone Ln.

726 Northeast Flagstone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

726 Northeast Flagstone Lane, Tracyton, WA 98310

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
726 NE Flagstone Ln. Available 09/02/19 3-Bedroom Home~ Coming Soon - Showings start Aug. 28th - No showings before Aug. 28th
This three-bedroom home is conveniently located in the Central Kitsap School District close to schools, shopping, Kitsap Naval Base and bus lines. The main level features a living room, dining room, half bath/laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and kitchen. Kitchen has all standard electric kitchen appliances, lots of cabinet space, and access to the one-car garage. Upstairs features include the large master suite with walk-in closet and full bath plus two more bedrooms and another full bath. Limited parking.
No smoking. Pets negotiable with an additional deposit and requires
pet screening. http://www.detailspetscreening.com
Tenant screening and credit check required.
We do not allow "reusable screening reports."
A move-in admin fee of $50 will be due at lease signing.

Most questions can be answered by going to our website.
Visit our website and view our screening criteria, apply online or to view all of our available listings https://detailspropertymanagement.com.

(RLNE2186342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

